‘Real Housewives’ star Jen Shah changes plea to guilty in telemarketing case
By Gitanjali Poonia
deseret.com
2 days ago
“Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Jennifer Shah pleaded guilty in court Monday on criminal charges stemming from a wide-ranging telemarketing scheme. Driving the news: The reality TV star and others allegedly carried out a wide-ranging telemarketing scheme that defrauded hundreds of people in the U.S., per “Good Morning...
Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jennifer Shah now admits she defrauded the elderly out of millions in an elaborate telemarketing scam. Shah, 48, reached a plea agreement with federal prosecutors in New York on Monday that will put her behind bars for up to 14 years. She will also have to fork over $9 million in restitution to victims, the deal said.
Jen Shah’s attorney revealed the reason the “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star entered a last-minute guilty plea in her federal fraud case. “Jen pled guilty because she wants to pay her debt to society and put this ordeal behind her and her family,” Priya Chaudhry tells Page Six.
Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah pleaded guilty to wire fraud charges in a surprise move, Radar has learned. On Monday, RadarOnline.com can confirm the Bravolebrity, 48, snuck into court to change her initial plea during a 10:30 AM hearing in New York City. Article continues below...
PREVIOUSLY on July 11, 2022: Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah has reversed course, now pleading guilty to running a nationwide telemarketing fraud scheme. In an agreement with federal prosecutors, Shah pleaded guilty Monday to a count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, according to the Department of Justice news release. She originally pleaded not guilty in April 2021 to charges of conspiracy to commit money laundering and wire fraud.
Reality TV buffs have likely heard by now that The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah pleaded guilty to fraud on Monday, July 11, but what’s going on with her former assistant and alleged co-conspirator? What’s the story with Stuart Smith’s sentence?. Article continues...
Jen Shah, star of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, has long maintained that she is innocent of any crime, but Shah is reportedly in court today to change her plea to guilty in her ongoing fraud case. In March, 20221, Shah and her assistant Stuart Smith were accused...
