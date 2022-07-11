ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

‘Real Housewives’ star Jen Shah changes plea to guilty in telemarketing case

By Gitanjali Poonia
deseret.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Jennifer Shah pleaded guilty in court Monday on criminal charges stemming from a wide-ranging telemarketing scheme. Driving the news: The reality TV star and others allegedly carried out a wide-ranging telemarketing scheme that defrauded hundreds of people in the U.S., per “Good Morning...

www.deseret.com

Deadline

‘Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City’ Star Jen Shah Will Pay Up To $16M In Fraud Scheme Plea Deal – Update

PREVIOUSLY on July 11, 2022: Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah has reversed course, now pleading guilty to running a nationwide telemarketing fraud scheme. In an agreement with federal prosecutors, Shah pleaded guilty Monday to a count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, according to the Department of Justice news release. She originally pleaded not guilty in April 2021 to charges of conspiracy to commit money laundering and wire fraud.
