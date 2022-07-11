ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saugerties, NY

Saugerties Father Charged After 2-Year-Old Found Walking Alone On Route 9W, Police Say

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
Saugerties Officer Amber Kolts with the child after he was found on Route 9W. Photo Credit: Saugerties Police Department

An area man was charged with endangering the welfare of a child after his 2-year-old son was found walking alone on Route 9W.

The incident took place in Ulster County around 3:30 p.m., Sunday, July 10 in Saugerties.

Saugerties Police responded to a 911 call reporting a 2-year-old boy, was found walking on Route 9W, Chief Joseph Sinagra of the Saugerties Police said.

Responding officers located the child in the area of Spaulding Lane. The child was in the company of individuals that found him wandering and called 911, he added.

According to the 911 caller, the child had been roaming the area of Route 9W for approximately 45 minutes.

Officers canvassed the area in an attempt to locate a parent or caregiver with negative results, the chief said.

The child was transported to police headquarters where child protective services were notified. While officers were continuing their investigation, the communications center received a call from 22-year-old Justin Tierney reporting that his 2-year-old son he was watching went missing from their home, Sinagra said.

As a result of the police investigation, officers learned Tierney was sleeping at the time the child reportedly left the residence, police said.

As a result, Tierney was charged and processed on one count of endangering the welfare of a child.

The child who was in good health was turned over to the custody of his biological mother.

Tierney was released on a police appearance ticket.

Comments / 15

Tired Of BS
2d ago

This is sad. We will never know the truth, but it seems like a young father most likely put his two year old child down for a nap, and the child walked out of the house. Seems like he called 911 because his child was missing and now was “rewarded“ by being charged. This is the reason why people do not call the police anymore, and it just looks like Sinagra is on his usual domestic violence/man hating mission by destroying another males life

Reply(7)
4
 

