Anthony Tarullo has been awarded the 15th Dubois County Relocation Impact Grant. Mr. Tarullo is relocating to Jasper from Louisville. Anthony has family in Ferdinand and his fiancée, Adrienne Welp, is from and currently resides in Dubois County. Anthony will be employed as a Music Therapist at Knox County Arc in Vincennes. He loves the laid-back, small-town atmosphere of Dubois County and is looking forward to being near family, abundance of fishing spots, and starting a family in a safe, affordable county.

DUBOIS COUNTY, IN ・ 10 HOURS AGO