Better’s layoffs took heavy toll on Charlotte workforce

Vishal Garg Better.com CEO Vishal Garg speaks at the 2019 announcement where the company pledged to hire 1,000 employees — and possibly more — in Charlotte. (Melissa Key)

CHARLOTTE — As digital mortgage firm Better went through round after round of layoffs in recent months, it was clear the cuts would impact the company’s Charlotte office. But, until now, it wasn’t clear how deeply the local operation had been affected.

Only 154 employees remain in the local office, according to a representative with Bevel PR who is listed as a media contact for Better in a recent news release. That’s down from a headcount of more than 1,000 here just last summer — a decline of roughly 85%.

It’s been a dramatic fall for a company that arrived in Charlotte with big promises just a few years ago.

