ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Better’s layoffs took heavy toll on Charlotte workforce

By Charlotte Business Journal
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fa8ZR_0gbuRQVt00
Vishal Garg Better.com CEO Vishal Garg speaks at the 2019 announcement where the company pledged to hire 1,000 employees — and possibly more — in Charlotte. (Melissa Key)

CHARLOTTE — As digital mortgage firm Better went through round after round of layoffs in recent months, it was clear the cuts would impact the company’s Charlotte office. But, until now, it wasn’t clear how deeply the local operation had been affected.

Only 154 employees remain in the local office, according to a representative with Bevel PR who is listed as a media contact for Better in a recent news release. That’s down from a headcount of more than 1,000 here just last summer — a decline of roughly 85%.

It’s been a dramatic fall for a company that arrived in Charlotte with big promises just a few years ago.

full story here.

(Watch below: Macy’s building $584M Rowan County distribution center, 2,800 jobs to come)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSOC Charlotte

Grocery distributor to add 125 jobs with latest regional expansion

CHARLOTTE — A wholesale grocery distributor is expanding its operations once again in the Charlotte region. Hickory-based Merchants Distributors, or MDI, will invest $35 million to expand operations in its hometown. MDI, founded in 1931, plans to add 250,000 square feet of space to its Caldwell County operations and will create 125 additional jobs there.
CHARLOTTE, NC
939theeagle.com

REDI: Flights still planned between Columbia Regional and Charlotte

The head of Columbia’s Regional Economic Development Incorporated (REDI) says American Airlines still plans to provide service from Columbia Regional Airport (COU) to Charlotte in the future. American is currently providing direct service from COU to Dallas-Fort Worth and to Chicago. REDI’s Stacey Button tells 939 the Eagle that...
COLUMBIA, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Business
WSOC Charlotte

Developer gets OK for 329-home project in region

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A developer that focuses on master-planned residential projects appears primed to add to its Charlotte-area portfolio. On July 11, Kannapolis City Council approved a development agreement and sewer allocation for an entity affiliated with Suncrest Real Estate & Land. City documents show that the Arizona-based developer...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WCNC

Charlotte programs working to help Black residents buy homes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Black Americans are far more likely to be denied mortgages, according to the online real estate firm Zillow. With home ownership seemingly out of reach for many people, some Charlotte programs are trying to help residents achieve the American dream by owning their homes. “In Charlotte...
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

North Carolina Is Home To One Of The Best Drive In Restaurants

There is something nostalgic about drive-in restaurants, even as someone who didn’t grow up when they were plentiful. And I’m not talking about the drive-through fast-food spots. Or even Sonic (though I’m 100% a Sonic fan). You know that old-school classic drive-in: burgers, milkshakes, bbq, fries. My mouth is already watering. While many of these businesses have closed in recent years, some are still left across the country. In fact, Charlotte North Carolina has one of the best drive in restaurants in the US.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Layoffs#Better#Cox Media Group
WSOC Charlotte

Open-air market vendors still displaced after being forced out of old Eastland Mall site

CHARLOTTE — Five months later, open-air market vendors say they still do not have a place to work. The City of Charlotte forced them to leave the Eastland site on Central Avenue and promised to help them find a new location. Dozens of people called on city council to help them find a new place to set up, but the assistant city manager says nowhere has been suitable.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Real estate roundup: Latest residential projects in Charlotte area

CHARLOTTE — Plans for multifamily projects continue to spring up across the Charlotte area. Most recently, news of a “high-rise” apartment building coming to uptown made headlines at the end of March, with the sale of the Levine Museum of the New South at 200 E. Seventh St. A pair of New York developers are partnering to bring an undisclosed number of luxury apartments to that site.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
spectrumlocalnews.com

Demand for golf remains high as entire Union County course goes up for sale

MONROE, N.C. — A real estate company in Union County said interest in golf is rising thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the proof is in the selling. The Moser Group, a commercial real estate company, says in the last several months it has had three golf course listings, including a current one on Swilcan Burns Drive.
UNION COUNTY, NC
Charlotte Stories

New 24-Story, 415,000-Square-Foot High Rise Announced For Uptown Charlotte

Lincoln Harris, in partnership with the Real Estate business within Goldman Sachs Asset Management, unveiled plans today for 600 South Tryon, the fourth office building at the 10-acre Legacy Union mixed-use development in the heart of Uptown Charlotte. Construction is underway on the 24-story, 415,000-square-foot building, with completion expected in...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

9 of Charlotte’s best secondhand stores

Buying clothes secondhand is a sustainable alternative to fast fashion, which is responsible for mass-producing clothing using cheap materials. Why it matters: Fast fashion, like fast food, is inexpensive and relatively easily accessible. But it has long been criticized for its environmental impact as well as its use of cheap labor overseas. Oxford’s English dictionary […] The post 9 of Charlotte’s best secondhand stores appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Smart Shopper: Subway Giving Away One Million Subs!

CHARLOTTE, NC–Who doesn’t love a good deal? With inflation, it’s always good to save where you can! Tuesday, July 12, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Subway will offer up to one million FREE 6-inch Subway Series subs at participating restaurants in Charlotte. The giveaway is part...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTAM/WBTFM

Dirty Restaurant Tuesday: 07/12/2022

Today on Charlotte at Six Mark Garrison is joined by WBT food critic TJ Boggs to share the dirtiest restaurants in the Charlotte area, including one place with “no food knowledge” and another with roaches on the wall + what to avoid in the WBT vending machines.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Focus your attention on the laundry room

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Laundry room is a forgotten area in many homes, but it doesn’t have to be . Actually it is one of the rooms where people spend a lot of time. Lauren Clement , Interior designer, has some ideas of why we need to focus on this important space in our homes.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
99K+
Followers
110K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy