ERCOT issues conservation alert for afternoon

Record power demand with the extreme high temperatures across the state has led the Electric Reliability Council of Texas to issue an appeal to reduce power use between 2 and 8 p.m. today.

Since 2008, ERCOT has issued a voluntary conservation appeal like this one about 50 times when the grid is threatened.

ERCOT said today no system-wide outages are anticipated but the conservation appeal was issued.

ERCOT officials say the problem is two-fold: High demand due to high temperatures, and wind-generated power projected to come in at less than 10 percent of capacity due to low wind speeds.

According to the Texas Public Utility, ways to reduce electricity use during peak times include turning up your thermostat a degree or two and postponing running major appliances or pool pumps during afternoon peak hours.