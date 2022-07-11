ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

ERCOT issues conservation alert for afternoon

Valley Morning Star
Valley Morning Star
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pR5sX_0gbuQtx300

Record power demand with the extreme high temperatures across the state has led the Electric Reliability Council of Texas to issue an appeal to reduce power use between 2 and 8 p.m. today.

Since 2008, ERCOT has issued a voluntary conservation appeal like this one about 50 times when the grid is threatened.

ERCOT said today no system-wide outages are anticipated but the conservation appeal was issued.

ERCOT officials say the problem is two-fold: High demand due to high temperatures, and wind-generated power projected to come in at less than 10 percent of capacity due to low wind speeds.

According to the Texas Public Utility, ways to reduce electricity use during peak times include turning up your thermostat a degree or two and postponing running major appliances or pool pumps during afternoon peak hours.

Comments / 0

Related
KXAN

Texas Accelerates Solar Jobs & Grid Resilience

Paul C Watson, chief strategy officer with NATiVE Solar, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Stephanie Gilbert to talk about NATiVE Solar’s role in alternative energy workforce development and the current state of US Energy and Employment in Q2 2022. Can you give us a high-level overview of updates regarding solar...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Industry
Local
Texas Business
wrtv.com

Blackouts in Texas possible again as heatwave drives up power demand

A Texas heat wave is sparking concerns that the state’s power grid could crumble again. Heat advisories and excessive heat warnings are in place in Texas as temperatures were expected to reach at high as 110 degrees on Monday. In Austin, the temperature was expected to come close to the all-time July record for the hottest temperature ever recorded in the city.
KWTX

Cost of hay bales skyrocket during central Texas drought

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Rancher Curtis Timmons is feeling the central Texas drought firsthand, and it’s not just sweat we’re talking about. Lorena is in severe drought, meaning pasture conditions are very poor. “Everything depends on the next. No rain means no pasture, no pasture means no hay,...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Speeds#Ercot#The Texas Public Utility
MySanAntonio

Texas wind power is failing right when the state needs it most

Wind power -- a key source of electricity in Texas -- is being sidelined just when the Lone Star State needs it most, with turbines generating less than a 10th of what they're capable of. A scorching heat wave is pushing the Texas grid to the brink. Power demand is...
TEXAS STATE
CBS Austin

ERCOT asks Texans to voluntarily conserve electricity Monday

AUSTIN, Texas — The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) has issued a Conservation Appeal that is asking Texans and Texas businesses to voluntarily conserve electricity, Monday, July 11 between 2-8 p.m. ERCOT also issued a Watch for a projected reserve capacity shortage from 2-8 p.m. ERCOT said that at this time no system-wide outages are expected.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
fox44news.com

Water restrictions announced for Central Texas cities

CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Water levels continue to decline throughout Central Texas, warranting the move into drought contingency plans in several cities in order to protect their water sources. Below is the most up-to-date information for various Central Texas cities, listed in alphabetical order. BELLMEAD:. The City of...
TEXAS STATE
foxsportstexarkana.com

Texas A&M Forest Service warns large wildfires possible today

Hot and dry conditions throughout Texas may cause a high potential for wildfires. The Texas heat isn’t slowing down and with temperatures up in the hundreds the Texas A&M Forest Service is wary. They say the reduced moisture in vegetation can easily cause ignition for a wildfire. The service warns of fire-susceptible areas all over Texas, near cities such as Wichita Falls, Fort Worth, Waco, Austin, and San Antonio. Thunderstorms throughout the week also worry the Texas A&M Forest Service analysts. Lightning could start a fire, and windy conditions could cause an out-of-control blaze.
TEXAS STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Weigh in on TxDOT's 10-year $85B highway plan

The public is invited to comment on a 10-year $85.1 billion highway plan for Texas that includes major projects in Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio and Austin, as well as Waco and Lubbock. The Unified Transportation Plan, or UTP, is approved by the Texas Transportation Commission every August. The current...
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

The dangerous heat is still dominating Central Texas

We have been dealing with the heat for a while now in Central Texas. May’s high temperatures gave us the hottest May on record for Central Texas and June followed and tied as the third hottest June on record. July hasn’t been any better... and while we’ve definitely seen stretches of hot weather and triple-digit heat so far this summer, this past weekend was the hottest we’ve been with brutal record-shattering heat both Saturday and Sunday. We are still in the same weather pattern to start this week and the afternoons will be dangerously hot.
TEXAS STATE
Texas Monthly

Tips to Stay Cool During Record Heat and Potential Blackouts in Texas

It’s real, real hot in Texas right now. Both May and June saw a record number of 100-degree days across the state (24 of them in Del Rio in June, and 17 in San Antonio, for example), and July isn’t looking to be much nicer. In our attempts to cool ourselves down, we’re straining our notoriously unreliable electrical grid. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which manages the state’s grid, has announced that demand for electricity might reach record highs Monday, that we should all conserve energy, and that we might see rolling blackouts. In a press release, ERCOT said that “no system wide outages are expected,” but it asks Texans to “voluntarily conserve electricity, Monday, July 11 between 2-8 p.m.”
TEXAS STATE
Valley Morning Star

Valley Morning Star

Harlingen, TX
6K+
Followers
49
Post
498K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Valley Morning Star

Comments / 0

Community Policy