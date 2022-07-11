ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

AJ Brown calls reports of Jalen Hurts struggling in camp ‘fake’

By TouchdownAlabama.com
tdalabamamag.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEagles wide receiver AJ Brown came to the defense of his quarterback Jalen Hurts on Monday as he disputed reports of Hurts struggling during training camp. The initial reports of Hurts’ difficulties came from a report from Eagles reporter Derrick Gun on the Sports Take podcast where he stated the team...

tdalabamamag.com

