Chris Hemsworth has been delighting fans with his chiseled physique and piercing blue eyes since 2004, when he joined the cast of the popular soap opera "Home and Away" in his native Australia. He's since become an international megastar, husband and doting dad of three — but he's still as easy on the eyes as ever. Chris is back wielding his giant hammer as ripped Marvel superhero Thor, the God of Thunder, for the ninth time. Join Wonderwall.com as we mark the release of "Thor: Love and Thunder" on July 8, 2022, by looking back at the most drool-worthy photos from throughout his career… starting with this pic of the actor cooling off on Australia's Gold Coast in October 2017. (You're welcome!)

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO