Pittsford man accused of tying up victim, threatening them with gun

Two drivers within one hour fell asleep at the wheel and caused serious accidents in Warwick Township on Friday, July 8, authorities say. The first crash involved a maroon Toyota minivan that had been driving north on Furnace Hills Pike when the driver reportedly fell asleep at the wheel, left the roadway, veered through someone’s front lawn, struck a mailbox— then ran through a second signal into a second vehicle— a red Ford Crown Victoria, that was stopped at the stop sign on Farm Lane waiting to enter Route 501 at 3:50 p.m., according to the first release by the Northern Lancaster County Regional police.

WARWICK TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO