ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bernalillo County, NM

Which New Mexico county populations are getting younger?

By Curtis Segarra
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dosMM_0gbuQ76m00

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The U.S., as a whole, is growing older, the latest data from the U.S. Census shows. But in New Mexico, a few counties have actually seen a slight reduction in their median age. Here’s a hint: Bernalillo County hasn’t gotten any younger.

Nationwide, the population is getting older. From 2000 to 2021, the U.S. median age increased from 35.4 years old to 38.8 years old, data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows.

“With birth rates trending downwards and the aging of the Baby Boom and Generation X cohorts, the median age will likely continue to rise in the coming years,” Kristie Wilder, a demographer in the Census Bureau’s Population Division said in a press release.

Much of New Mexico has also grown slightly older. The median age in Bernalillo County, for example, has increased by a little over two years, since 2010. The latest data shows that 50% of Bernalillo County’s population is over 38 years old. There’s only about 16,000 residents between the ages of 18 and 24, but more than 20,000 between ages 75 and 79, data from 2021 shows.

But a few counties in the state did get a tiny bit younger. Catron, Cibola, Roosevelt, and Union Counties each saw a little decrease in their median age from July 2020 to July 2021. Cibola County’s median age decreased by 0.2 years to 37.7 years. Roosevelt County also decreased by 0.2 years. It’s not much, but it means that these counties managed to avoid the aging trend seen across the nation.

Story Continues Below

[Source: U.S. Census Bureau]

While the U.S. is growing older as a whole, some counties have managed to become a little younger recently. Image from U.S. Census Bureau.

While a few New Mexico counties have become younger, the state as a whole is older. In fact, only one state became younger from 2020 to 2021: Maine. And even then, the decrease was only slight. Utah, meanwhile, is still the youngest state in the nation, with a median age of 31.8.

Comments / 0

Related
krwg.org

How New Mexico invested in mental health

When Atanacia Salazar, a resident of Anthony, New Mexico, caught COVID, it didn’t just make her physically sick. A year later, she’s still struggling with the effects on her mental health. She was hospitalized, and remembers the moments where she believed she would die. “I just remember a...
ANTHONY, NM
KRQE News 13

U.S. New Mexico, Mexico agree to better protect Mexican Wolves

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – State and federal wildfire officials have joined a new partnership with their Mexican counterparts to better protect endangered Mexican Wolves. The United States Fish and Wildfire Service has signed a letter of intent to work closely with both Arizona and New Mexico Game and Fish along with Mexico’s Ministry of Environment and […]
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bernalillo County, NM
State
New Mexico State
State
Maine State
Bernalillo County, NM
Government
State
Utah State
KRQE News 13

Lawmaker renews push for high-speed train through New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A high-speed railway could once again be in New Mexico’s future. A Las Cruces State Senator says he will be introducing the idea again after it failed in the legislature last session. State Senator William Soules says the high-speed rail would travel anywhere from 150 to 200 miles per hour from Chihuahua, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
The Associated Press

New Mexico county blasts US over historic prescribed fire

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Commissioners in a northern New Mexico county urged U.S. forest managers on Tuesday to do a more comprehensive environmental review of plans to restore large swaths of forest that border the capital city, passing a resolution fueled by frustrations that have been mounting in the wake of a devastating wildfire sparked by the government’s planned burns.
SANTA FE COUNTY, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Census Bureau#Census Data#The U S Census Bureau#Union Counties
KRQE News 13

New warehouse near I-40 will expand industrial development in Albuquerque

New warehouse near I-40 will expand industrial development in Albuquerque. New warehouse near I-40 will expand industrial development …. Could New Mexico benefit from legalized ‘shroom therapy?. Evidence in Fabian Gonzales’s trial could affect …. FBI arrests suspected bank robber with long criminal …. Hobbs mother charged with...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
The Associated Press

Doctors urge access to psychedelic therapies in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Physicians and researchers are urging New Mexico legislators to allow the use of psychedelic mushrooms in mental health therapy aimed at overcoming depression, anxiety, psychological trauma and alcoholism. A legislative panel on Tuesday listened to advocates who hope to broaden the scope of medical treatment and research assisted by psilocybin, the psychedelic active ingredient in certain mushrooms. Oregon is so far the only state to legalize the therapeutic use of psilocybin. Recent studies indicate psilocybin could be useful in the treatment of major depression, including mental suffering among terminally ill patients, and for substance abuse including alcoholism, with low risks of addiction or overdose under medical supervision.
SANTA FE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
nhonews.com

New Mexico duo indicted for kidnapping, murder in Indian Country

GALLUP, N.M. — Alexander Uballez, the U.S. Attorney for the District of New Mexico, and Raul Bujanda, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Albuquerque Field Office, announced June 27, 2022 that Gilbert John, Jr., 33, of Brimhall, New Mexico, an enrolled member of the Navajo Nation, and Kendra K. Panteah, 34, of the Pueblo of Zuni, New Mexico, and an enrolled member of Zuni Pueblo, were arraigned in federal court, according to a press release.
GALLUP, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico legal aid hosts free expungement law teleclinic

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexicans trying to shake an old criminal record can learn more about the process during an event next month. Courts across the state along with New Mexico legal aid, are holding a free expungement teleclinic on August 18 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
LAW
Santa Fe Reporter

The Fire, the Flood and the Future

Jennifer Lindline, an environmental geologist and head of the Water Resources program at New Mexico Highlands University, sat in a meeting for the school’s 2022 Earth Day celebration. “It was about 11 or 12 that day when you started to see that cloud descending on the city,” she says....
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Over $5 million approved in disaster assistance loans

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The United States Small Business Administration has approved over $5 million in disaster assistance loans for New Mexico residents and businesses affected by wildfires. According to the SBA they have approved over $500,000 for businesses and just under $5 million for residents. Residents and businesses in Lincoln, Colfax, San Miguel, Mora and […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

USFS reaches settlement over killing feral cattle

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Following a lawsuit, the United States Forest Service is changing its procedures for shooting feral cattle in the Gila National Forest. This comes after the USFS killed 63 cattle in February, saying it was necessary to protect the wilderness. The New Mexico Cattle Grower’s Association sued, arguing the practice was cruel and […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KXRM

16 Colorado counties in ‘worst level’ for COVID-19

DENVER (KDVR) — After COVID-19 rates saw a small spike last week, the state’s COVID-19 levels are back down slightly over the last seven days. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has moved 16 counties into the high level for community transmission:. Adams County. Arapahoe County. Bent...
COLORADO STATE
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

27K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy