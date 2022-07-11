WNBA Expansion: Cathy Engelbert Addresses Philly as a Market

Markazi proposed an idea for the WNBA All-Star Game. Markazi: "Would love to see the WNBA All-Star Game regularly played in Las Vegas during the first weekend of the NBA Summer League. The WNBA All-Star Game would take centerstage the first Saturday or Sunday with NBA All-Stars, rookies and execs courtside, supporting their favorite players. When the WNBA All-Star Game was in Las Vegas in 2019 it was two weeks after the NBA Summer League, in 2021 the game took place on a Wednesday at 4 p.m. in Vegas. Today's game in Chicago is tipping off at 10 a.m. PT. I'd love to see the game get a better and more consistent stage. This isn’t about the city. Chicago is one of the best sports cities. It’s about making the WNBA All-Star Game the center of the basketball world for one night with WNBA and NBA players, executives, media and fans gathering in one place for a primetime game and networking events."

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO