The Green Bay Packers are going all in on their defensive line this season. Two-time Pro Bowl interior defensive lineman Kenny Clark is the anchor. Veteran lineman Dean Lowry is coming off a career-high season in sacks with five. They drafted Georgia national-champion defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt in the first round of April's NFL draft, who might be the most talented defensive tackle among all rookies. The team also added free agent defensive tackle Jarran Reed on a one-year deal. He might just be the missing piece for Packers Defensive Coordinator Joe Barry.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO