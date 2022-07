(Courtesy Touchmark at Emerald Lake) See how work is progressing on these developments underway in the McKinney area. Work continued to build a new $11 million indoor tennis complex at Gabe Nesbitt Community Park. The facility is located off Alma Road and Eldorado Parkway. At this time foundation work for the facility is nearing completion. Building construction is slated to begin in May. The project remains on schedule and is set to open before the end of the year, McKinney Parks and Recreation Department officials said.

MCKINNEY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO