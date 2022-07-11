ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

This Allergy and Sinus Treatment Was Reportedly Used by NASA Astronauts

By Bernadette Deron
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B2jnj_0gbuPaSh00
Shutterstock

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Sinus congestion and allergy issues are incredibly common, and while they’re often not the most serious ailments, they can be the most annoying. When you’re stuffed up, it may feel like you’re not able to get anything done — so naturally, you want the quickest, most effective relief possible. Dozens of nasal sprays and other at-home methods are out there, but we haven’t heard of one quite like the option we have lined up for you!

If you’ve tried every type of allergy medication or sinus treatment and haven’t found the relief that gets you back to 100%, the Ponaris Nasal Emollient may be what you’ve been missing in your medicine cabinet. Shoppers swear that it works like “magic,” and it’s even been used by NASA astronauts in space!

According to the brand, this treatment was once a mainstay in NASA’s medical space kits before they sent astronauts into space for long journeys. Impressive, no? This is basically a blend of different natural oils plus iodine, which team up to help clear your nasal passageways so you can breathe better. There isn’t a specific method to using the product, but basically, you want to take a drop or two and apply it on the inside of your nose. One shopper said they used a Q-tip, while another simply utilized their pinky finger to implant the product on the inside of their nose. It’s beyond easy!

Reviewers say this elixir is “much better than regular nasal spray,” and claim they noticed an “immediate improvement” after introducing this to their daily routines. It’s also surprisingly affordable, which is just an extra bonus that piques our interest further. This may not be peak allergy season, but a sinus infection can happen at any time. If you want a product that may be able to bring you back to your normal self, check out this NASA-approved spray!

See it: Get the Ponaris Nasal Emollient for just $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 11, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more products from Ponaris and shop all of the health and household products available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astronaut
BGR.com

Urgent aspirin, ibuprofen, & acetaminophen recall: 400,000 bottles a child safety risk

Aspirin, ibuprofen, and acetaminophen are common over-the-counter drugs that most people have around the house. The drugs can relieve pain and reduce fevers, among other things. Additionally, many people use these drugs to treat various other chronic health issues. But buyers should know there are four separate recall actions concerning various brands of aspirin, ibuprofen, and acetaminophen.
HEALTH
Tracey Folly

Baby accidentally potty trains herself when she mistakes pain from a needle at doctor's for irritation from her diaper

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend took her eleven-month-old baby to the pediatrician's office for a checkup and a round of scheduled inoculations. She was a fussy baby. Everything bothered her and sent her into a fit of crying. Being subjected to multiple needles at the doctor's office was certainly no exception.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Allergy
NewsBreak
Amazon
FOXBusiness

CDC links ice cream brand to deadly Listeria outbreak

A Florida ice cream brand is to blame for a Listeria outbreak that caused one death and sickened nearly two dozen others, according to the CDC. The CDC advised consumers to throw out any ice cream they have from Big Olaf Creamery, as well as clean any utensils that may have touched the product. Big Olaf ice cream is only sold in Florida.
SARASOTA, FL
Popculture

Cookies Recalled, Could Contain Metal Pieces

Consumers are being advised against eating certain cookies after the fan-favorite pastries were found to pose a severe health hazard. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) shared in a public notice on June 23 that multiple brands of ginger cookies and oatmeal chocolate chip cookies have been recalled due to metal contamination.
FOOD SAFETY
BGR.com

Urgent health food recall: These plant-based crumbles are sending people to the hospital

Daily Harvest received about 470 reports of illness or adverse reactions connected to one of its products. The company is investigating the issue in cooperation with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). But that also means Daily Harvest had to issue a recall for its French Lentil + Leek Crumbles. All product lots are part of the recall, so customers who have French Lentil + Leek Crumbles at home should avoid eating it at all costs.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Boston

Experts warn latest omicron variants can spread more easily outdoors

BOSTON -- As Omicron cases are sweeping the nation, some experts are warning that being outdoors may not provide as much protection as before. Dr. Mallika Marshall explains:Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 are highly transmissible, some say as transmissible as measles, which is considered the most infectious viral illness in humans. With previous coronavirus variants, like alpha and delta, being outdoors provided good protection against infection, but with the newest Omicron subvariants, being at an outdoor event could be somewhat risky.  If you are high-risk or have close contact with someone who is high risk, wear a mask indoors, even if...
BOSTON, MA
foodsafetynews.com

Dog food recalled after testing finds the presence of Listeria

Primal Pet Foods is recalling certain Raw Frozen Primal Patties for Dogs Beef Formula because of potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination. People can become sick by handling contaminated food or touching surfaces that have been exposed to Listeria monocytogenes. This voluntary recall is a result of routine sampling by the U.S....
GEORGIA STATE
Grist

The disease after tomorrow

Many of us have spent the last two-and-a-half years worried about the health risks posed by other people. In the United States alone, more than 1 million have died from COVID-19, a painful consequence of how ill-prepared the nation was (and, in many ways, still is) for an infectious disease outbreak.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

168K+
Followers
19K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy