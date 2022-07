De Soto will be home to the planned $4 billion Panasonic Energy electric vehicle battery manufacturing plant. On Wednesday, Gov. Laura Kelly announced the decision after months of conversations about a secretive and speculative economic development package for a company considering a multibillion-dollar investment in Kansas or Oklahoma. In a post to social media, she said the megaproject could bring 4,000 new, “high quality” jobs to the state and thousands of other construction and supplier jobs coming in as well.

DE SOTO, KS ・ 8 HOURS AGO