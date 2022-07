Liv Morgan had a massive night at Money in the Bank earlier this month, winning the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match and cashing in her contract to beat a weakened Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women's Championship. But between the inevitable (and already confirmed) rematch with Rousey and Charlotte Flair's impending return, some fans are already worried that Morgan's first reign might be a short one and echo what happened last year when Nikki A.S.H. cashed in and won the gold only to lose a month later.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO