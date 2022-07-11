ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon hyperdrives into 20% Prime Day discount

By Elizabeth Howell
Space.com
Space.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15a6k8_0gbuPMId00
Save 20% on this iconic Millennium Falcon Lego set, featuring the spaceship and characters from Star Wars.

This Millennium Falcon Lego Amazon Prime Day deal will have you hyperdriving Star Wars-style for 20% less.

The Rise of Skywalker Millennium Falcon Star Wars set is on sale right now at Amazon for $127.99 (opens in new tab). (Note that this price applies to the "frustration-free" style of packaging, which breaks up the build into several plastic bags for ease.)

While sighting the Falcon at such prices is not uncommon, now is still a great time to jump in one of Space.com's best Lego Star Wars sets. The 1,351-piece spaceship is top-rated on Amazon and performed well in our testing - check out our Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon review to see our full thoughts.

The set is also much more affordable than its $800 Lego Star Wars Ultimate Millennium Falcon (opens in new tab) counterpart, which we reviewed recently. What makes this value set stand apart is not only the sheer price difference, but also the number of minifigures you'll get for your kids to play as droids, bounty hunters or other types.

Fan favorite newer droids D-O and BB-8 number among the set, along with Boolio (who loses his head), Finn and classic characters Chewbacca, Lando Calrissian, R2-D2 and C-3PO. (We're puzzled why Han Solo is not included, however.)

Lego Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Millennium Falcon $159.99 $127.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $32 on this epic 1,351-piece Millennium Falcon set. A must-have for any Lego Star Wars fan, this set comes with minifigures BB-8, C-3PO, Chewbacca, Lando Calrissian and more.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

As we noted in our review of this Millennium Falcon set, the spaceship screams classic Star Wars and is one of the coolest spaceships in sci-fi. While Rey once claimed the vehicle is nothing but space junk, the iconic spaceship was a star of the classic and sequel franchises (among many other Star Wars spinoffs), meaning your kids likely know the Falcon just as well as you do.

Building is a fun challenge for fans aged nine and up, as long as you're willing to be fussy with the panels and to work with a somewhat delicate set. Red pieces set the spaceship version apart from the Millennium Falcon 2015 model (opens in new tab), and the blue and white Kessel Run Millennium Falcon (opens in new tab) model.

Other features of this set include a removable canopy with room for two minifigures, a hidden compartment for the inevitable smuggling, and battle-ready features including a turret and two spring-loaded shooters. We also like that you can put it together in a few hours and move it around the house without the need of special equipment, unlike the larger (if impressive) Ultimate Millennium Falcon (opens in new tab) version.

If you're looking for related Lego sets, or shopping around for other Star Wars Prime Day content, make sure to check out our Lego Star Wars deals for your padawan, or best Lego deals to get discounts on other franchises.

Be sure to check out Space.com's Prime Day Space Deals, or our guide to the Best Lego Star Wars sets.

We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices

For a more realistic look at Millennium Falcon design, Amazon also has the Lego Star Wars Ultimate Millennium Falcon (opens in new tab) available for $800. While pricey and not on sale at the moment, our review of the set classified it as one of the best Lego sets ever, due to its impressive details and scale.

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kY3vs_0gbuPMId00

Elizabeth Howell, Ph.D., is a contributing writer for Space.com (opens in new tab) since 2012. As a proud Trekkie and Canadian, she tackles topics like spaceflight, diversity, science fiction, astronomy and gaming to help others explore the universe. Elizabeth's on-site reporting includes two human spaceflight launches from Kazakhstan, and embedded reporting from a simulated Mars mission in Utah. She holds a Ph.D. and M.Sc (opens in new tab). in Space Studies from the University of North Dakota, and a Bachelor of Journalism from Canada's Carleton University. Her latest book, NASA Leadership Moments, is co-written with astronaut Dave Williams. Elizabeth first got interested in space after watching the movie Apollo 13 in 1996, and still wants to be an astronaut someday.

Comments / 0

Space.com

Space.com

