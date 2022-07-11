ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

July's supermoon will shine online — here's how you can watch for free

By Elizabeth Howell
 4 days ago

The July Buck Supermoon will glow in an online broadcast from Rome, and you can watch it for free.

Weather permitting, the Virtual Telescope Project will start its livestream Wednesday (July 13) at 4 p.m. EDT (1900 GMT), allowing you to watch the third of four supermoons in a row. You can watch at the project's website (opens in new tab) or here at Space.com.

"We will admire our satellite rising above the skyline of Rome, the Eternal City, hanging above its legendary monuments," project founder Gianluca Masi wrote in a statement (opens in new tab).

The Buck Moon will be the closest supermoon of 2022. In general, a supermoon is a full moon that is near its closest approach to Earth in its orbit, known as the perigee. (The moon will appear a little bigger and brighter in the sky, although it's tough to spot the difference with the naked eye.)

While definitions of "supermoon" vary, NASA eclipse watcher Fred Espenak counts July's full moon as the third of four supermoons in a row. In New York City, you can catch the almost-full set around 4:55 a.m. local time July 13, according to timeanddate.com, and the slightly waning moon will rise again at 9 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44zs2Y_0gbuPLPu00
The strawberry supermoon rises behind the Artemis 1 moon rocket on June 14, 2022. (Image credit: NASA/Ben Smegelsky)

Viewers seeking the full moon in person will enjoy a slightly better view of its craters and mountains with binoculars or a telescope. It's a good time to look at the supermoon, as the full moon tends to wash out fainter targets in the sky, like galaxies or nebulas.

Top telescope pick!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uJRKx_0gbuPLPu00

Looking for a telescope to see the supermoon? We recommend the Celestron Astro Fi 102 (opens in new tab) as the top pick in our best beginner's telescope guide.

If you're hoping to photograph the moon, check out our best cameras for astrophotography and best lenses for astrophotography. Also read our guide on how to photograph the moon with a camera for some helpful tips to plan out your lunar photo session.

Editor's Note: If you snap an amazing moon photo and would like to share it with Space.com's readers, send your photo(s), comments, and your name and location to spacephotos@space.com.

Follow Elizabeth Howell on Twitter @howellspace (opens in new tab). Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom (opens in new tab) and on Facebook (opens in new tab).

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kY3vs_0gbuPLPu00

Elizabeth Howell, Ph.D., is a contributing writer for Space.com (opens in new tab) since 2012. As a proud Trekkie and Canadian, she tackles topics like spaceflight, diversity, science fiction, astronomy and gaming to help others explore the universe. Elizabeth's on-site reporting includes two human spaceflight launches from Kazakhstan, and embedded reporting from a simulated Mars mission in Utah. She holds a Ph.D. and M.Sc (opens in new tab). in Space Studies from the University of North Dakota, and a Bachelor of Journalism from Canada's Carleton University. Her latest book, NASA Leadership Moments, is co-written with astronaut Dave Williams. Elizabeth first got interested in space after watching the movie Apollo 13 in 1996, and still wants to be an astronaut someday.

Comments / 1

Simplemost

How To See July’s Full Super Buck Moon

July’s full moon — also known as the Buck Moon — will appear on Tuesday, July 13, at 2:37 p.m. EDT. Of course, the moon will still be below the horizon at that exact time, so observers will have to wait until after sunset and look to the southeast to watch it rise in the sky.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
ohmymag.co.uk

NASA’s Mars rover has found ‘something unexpected’

The latest rover to roam around the Red Planet is Perseverance. It has been on Mars since February 18, 2021, and has collected plenty of data already. NASA posted a tweet with Perseverance’s latest find, the best part is they wrote it as if it was the rover tweeting.
IFLScience

How To Watch A Giant Comet Make Its Closest Approach To Earth Next Week

One of the furthest known active comets ever spotted is set to make its closest approach to Earth next week, and you can watch it all live – and yes, it's rather large. First spotted by Hubble in 2017, Comet C/2017 K2 (PANSTARRS), or K2, was thought to be the most distant active comet ever discovered when it was spied lurking in the outer Solar System. That record was smashed by megacomet Bernardinelli-Bernstein earlier this year, but K2 has been steadily making its way towards us over the last five years. Now it's set to zoom just 270 million kilometers (168 million miles) past Earth on July 14 as it continues its path through the inner Solar System.
Freethink

17 pictures that show how mind-bogglingly large the Universe is

Within this Universe, we’re merely a drop in the cosmic ocean. All that humanity has ever experienced is confined to a spheroid just 13,000 km across. Even other planets routinely occupy thousands of times the volume of Earth. Stars begin as small as the largest planets, but get much...
Andrei Tapalaga

Seven Planets Will Align Tomorrow for the First Time in 18 Years

The conjunction of the seven planets is before sunrise between June 24 and 27Manvendra Singh/Pixabay. On June 24 at dawn, seven planets from our solar system will align for the first time in 18 years. Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Neptune, and Uranus will align in the early hours of Friday. The magical event has been named June 24 conjunction.
Elite Daily

Your July Horoscope Is Full Of Momentous Changes

You’d think things would start to calm down now that eclipse season has come to a close, but that couldn’t be further from the truth. Your July 2022 horoscope is not for the faint-hearted, because it’s bound to bring a few tower moments. The great thing is, Cancer season is giving us all the more reason to retreat, go inward, and nurture our hearts. Nothing wrong with a little shake-up, as it’s simply bringing you closer to what’s meant for you.
Newsweek

When Is July's Full Moon, the Biggest and Brightest Supermoon of the Year?

Later this week, the July full moon will grace the skies in what promises to be a treat for sky-watchers. The full Buck Moon, which will rise on Wednesday, will be a supermoon, the biggest and brightest of the year, making this event extra special. It's called a Buck Moon because the antlers of male deer (bucks) are in full-growth mode at this time.
IFLScience

China Has Imaged The Whole Of Mars – And The Shots Are Mind-Blowing

China has completed its global imaging of Mars, fulfilling the prime missions of the robotic spacecraft Tianwen-1. The China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation, the main contractor for the Chinese National Space Administration (CNSA), announced the success of the mission on the Chinese social media platform Weibo on Wednesday, June 29. The mission has managed to pick up medium-definition images of the entire planet, as well as a number of high-definition images that glow with details and vibrant color.
