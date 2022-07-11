ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, MA

Police seek suspect who robbed woman at gunpoint in Wilmington

By Alexander Newman, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0df4DB_0gbuPBae00
Police are searching for the suspect in an armed robbery in Wilmington. (Wilmington Police Department)

WILMINGTON, Mass. — Police are investigating the robbery of a woman at gunpoint in Wilmington.

Police say the robbery happened around 5:30 p.m. July 6 on the trails behind the Wilmington Family Medical Center at 500 Salem St.

The woman was walking in the woods when she was approached by a man who showed a handgun and demanded her phone and jewelry, according to police.

The suspect is described as in his mid-40s, about 5 feet 8 inches tall and 180 pounds, with blue eyes, messy darker blonde hair and unkempt facial hair. He was wearing a blue surgical mask, dark blue t-shirt and darker brown pants, police say.

Police believe the robbery is an isolated incident, but residents are warned to be mindful of their surroundings in secluded areas.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wilmington detectives at 978-658-5071.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salem, MA
Wilmington, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Wilmington, MA
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Boston 25 News WFXT

Investigation underway following triple shooting in Boston

BOSTON — Police have launched an investigation following a triple shooting in Boston late Tuesday night. Officers responding to a report of a shooting in the area of 39 Warren Street in the city’s Roxbury neighborhood around 11:15 p.m. found three people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Boston Police Department.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Investigation underway after 4 men shot in Boston

BOSTON — Police have launched an investigation after four men were shot in Boston late Tuesday night. Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of 39 Warren Street in the city’s Roxbury neighborhood around 11:15 p.m. found three men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Boston Police Department.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#The Free Boston 25 News#Follow Boston 25 News#Cox Media Group
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Suspicious letters being sent to residents of Durham

DURHAM, N.H. — Authorities say they are aware of alleged suspicious letters that have been sent to various neighborhoods in the Durham community. The letters are generally addresses to “Community Members” and reference an alleged crime and a picture of a person, according to Durham Police. Officials also say the letters may be marked as “returned” mail.
DURHAM, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

New search underway in case of UMass student who vanished in 2004 after crashing car in NH

EASTON, N.H. — Authorities are conducing a ground search in New Hampshire on Wednesday in connection with a UMass-Amherst student who was reported missing in 2004. A search linked to the disappearance of Maura Murray is underway in an area off Route 112 in the towns of Landaff and Easton, according to New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella and New Hampshire State Police Colonel Nathan Noyes.
EASTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
Daily Voice

Teenage Girl Hit By Car In Stoughton: Police

A teenage girl is in the hospital after she was hit by a car in Norfolk County, authorities said. Police responded to a report of a person hit by a car on Springwood Avenue just after 8 p.m. on Monday, July 13, Stoughton Police said on Twitter. The female victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
CBS Boston

Kidnapping suspect Victor Pena removed from court for disorderly conduct

BOSTON – Victor Pena, the suspect in a Boston kidnapping trial, was removed from court during jury selection Tuesday for disorderly conduct. Pena is accused of kidnapping and raping a 23-year-old woman in 2019.He started arguing with the judge Tuesday after the fist juror took the stand. He also asked for a new attorney. A judge denied the request. Two jurors have ben seated. Selection resumes on Wednesday. Pena is accused of kidnapping a woman after she left a bar near Quincy Market. Pena was seen on surveillance images walking with his arm around her. Three days later, she was found in Pena's Charlestown apartment.  
BOSTON, MA
WPRI 12 News

Police: Man broke into North Smithfield home, hid under deck

NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — A Woonsocket man was arrested last week after he was caught breaking into a North Smithfield home, according to police. Officers responded to a home on Black Plain Road last Tuesday after receiving reports of a breaking and entering in progress. The homeowners, according...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
107K+
Followers
116K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy