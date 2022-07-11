ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Voice

NY's Top Judge, Janet DiFiore, To Step Down Midway Through Term

By Michael Mashburn
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago

After six years on the job, New York’s top-ranking judge is stepping down midway through her term.

In a letter to colleagues sent Monday, July 11, Chief Judge Janet DiFiore said she plans to retire in August and “move on to the next chapter in life.”

DiFiore, a Democrat and lifelong resident of Westchester County, was appointed to the role by then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo and confirmed by the state Senate in 2016.

A graduate of Long Island University and St. John’s University School of Law, DiFiore was elected a judge of the Westchester County Court in 1998. She served until 2002 before a two-year stint as a justice of the New York Supreme Court.

In 2005, DiFiore was elected Westchester County district attorney as a Republican. She later switched party affiliations to Democratic in 2007.

As the top state judge, DiFiore wrote the majority opinion in an April 2022 ruling that overturned New York’s Democrat-drawn congressional district lines.

She ruled that Democrats had gerrymandered them in their favor and failed to comply with procedures meant to prevent partisan influence.

Because of the ruling, new lines were drawn by a court-appointed special master that were less favorable to Democrats.

Chief judges normally serve 14-year terms, but the New York State Constitution requires Court of Appeals justices to retire at the age of 70. For DiFiore, that would be in 2025.

“Serving as Chief Judge of the Court of Appeals and the State of New York has been a high honor and the greatest privilege of my professional life,” DiFiore said.

Her last day on the bench will be Wednesday, Aug. 31, according to her letter.

Folllowing news of her resignation, Gov. Kathy Hochul issued a statement praising DiFiore for her work.

"From the Westchester District Attorney's Office to the Court of Appeals, Chief Judge Janet DiFiore has dedicated her career to the people of New York," Hochul said.

"Chief Judge DiFiore's leadership of our state court system - especially during the unprecedented times of the COVID-19 pandemic - has been a critical asset. I thank Judge DiFiore for her years of service and look forward to reviewing the recommendations of the Commission on Judicial Nomination as we work to appoint new leadership to the Court."

Hochul is expected to name a replacement in the coming months who will have to be confirmed by the state Senate.

In a post on Twitter, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, a Democrat, urged Hochul to choose a progressive judge.

“In light of recent Supreme Court decisions and now news of the New York Chief Judge stepping down, it is more important than ever that Gov. Hochul nominates and the Senate confirms a progressive chief judge,” Heastie said.

Comments / 0

Related
yonkerstimes.com

DiFiore’s Downfall!

Accuser Claims Ethics Complaint is “100% the Reason” for Her Stepping Down as Chief Judge. On July 11, Westchester resident Janet DiFiore, the Chief Judge of New York State’s Highest court, announced that she will be stepping down in August. The announcement comes after a complaint filed against DiFiore with the NYS Commission on Judicial Conduct became public.
POLITICS
cityandstateny.com

New York’s new ethics agency is still taking shape

The Joint Commission on Public Ethics has officially entered the graveyard of failed New York state ethics agencies. In its wake, the Commission on Ethics and Lobbying in Government has started its operations as the new arbiter of all things ethics. But it’ll take some time for the new commission to get fully up and running as state officials begin making their nominations for commissioners.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Janet DiFiore, New York's top judge, to step down in August

New York's top judge Monday announced to the state's judiciary she would resign her post at the end of August, giving Gov. Kathy Hochul an open vacancy on the state Court of Appeals to fill. Janet DiFiore, in the letter, wrote she would be pursuing an unspecified next chapter in...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stepping Down#Politics State#Ny#Senate#Long Island University#Republican#Democratic#Democrats#The New York State
CBS New York

Gov. Hochul, GOP challenger Zeldin appear to establish platforms

NEW YORK -- The first shots since the primaries were fired in the race New York governor, with Kathy Hochul and Republican challenger Lee Zeldin indirectly facing off in separate press conferences.CBS2's Jessica Moore has more on what each had to say.We're getting an idea of what platforms each candidate might run on, with Hochul focusing on expanded abortion rights and Zeldin slamming the current state of crime and justice in New York City.On Tuesday, Hochul announced a $25 million investment to fund abortion services and clinics at 13 organizations across the state, following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
whiteplainscnr.com

Judge Janet DiFiore Departs as Chief Justice of New York State Court of Appeals: GOVERNOR HOCHUL STATEMENT:

“From the Westchester District Attorney’s Office to the Court of Appeals, Chief Judge Janet DiFiore has dedicated her career to the people of New York. Chief Judge DiFiore’s leadership of our state court system – especially during the unprecedented times of the COVID-19 pandemic – has been a critical asset. I thank Judge DiFiore for her years of service and look forward to reviewing the recommendations of the Commission on Judicial Nomination as we work to appoint new leadership to the Court.” — Governor Kathy Hochul. 1:30 PM EDT.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Washington Examiner

New York GOP chairman takes heat for holding political job during House run

New York Republican Party Chairman Nick Langworthy is drawing intraparty criticism for holding on to his current job while seeking a new one, running for the state's newly redrawn 23rd Congressional District. Langworthy is running in the Aug. 23 Republican primary for the GOP nomination in the western New York...
POLITICS
WETM 18 News

New York State receives complaints about cashless tolling

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)— Senator Joe Griffo said he’s been hearing complaints about overcharges on the New York State Thruway. “I had several here initially, this was just something very routine for me. Several people calling we had this problem, so we made the inquiry and suggested that they look at and hopefully fix it,” stated […]
POLITICS
cityreviewnr.com

Westchester County waives beach fees

Beginning Tuesday, July 5, Glen Island Beach fees will be waived, Monday through Thursday, through Thursday, Sept. 1. The latest move to ease inflation costs for residents will be at Glen Island Beach in New Rochelle and also at the County’s pools, Saxon Woods Pool in White Plains and Sprain Ridge and The Brook at Tibbetts in Yonkers. Croton Point Beach in Croton-on-Hudson is open weekends only, and Willson’s Woods in Mount Vernon is currently free daily.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Greenburgh Reinstates Indoor Mask Mandate For Town Buildings

A Westchester municipality has voted to reinstate indoor mask mandates for town board meetings and in all town-owned buildings with the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases. The Greenburgh Town Board made the decision as the number of cases continues to rise to require masks inside all town-owned buildings.
101.5 WPDH

35 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

Help is needed in finding 35 children who recently went missing from across New York State. Please, take a look and see if you recognize any of these missing children. Between April and July 11, 2022, 35 children have gone missing from the Hudson Valley and across the Empire State. Have you seen any of these children?
PUBLIC SAFETY
PIX11

NY Thruway cashless tolling complaints roll in, lawmaker says

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct that the constituent’s E-Z Pass was never mounted. ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)— Sen. Joe Griffo said he’s been hearing complaints about overcharges on the New York State Thruway. “I had several here initially, this was just something very routine for me. Several people calling we had this […]
ALBANY, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
312K+
Followers
47K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy