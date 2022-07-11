3 ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers for This Week: July 11, 2022

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate it’ll be a week of life-altering shakeups. A lot is happening from John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) trying to escape danger to a new romance blossoming. Here are the top three spoilers for the week of July 11.

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ spoilers reveal Sheila Carter’s temper flares as Finn tries to escape

Finn woke up from his miraculous recovery to a nightmare. He came face-to-face with his mother, Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown), the woman responsible for putting him into a coma . As Finn remembers the night of the shooting, panic ensues as he tries to escape. However, with Sheila in charge, that’s easier said than done.

Yet, the doctor is determined to return to his wife, Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). According to Soaps.com , The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal Finn makes another attempt to escape and uses Mike Guthrie (Ken Hanes). Yet, Finn’s latest plot backfires and angers his mother.

With Finn’s life in danger, he’ll need help from a hero to escape Sheila’s clutches. That person might be Mike, who becomes concerned with Sheila’s erratic behavior.

Quinn Fuller confronts Donna Logan

It’s been a week since Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer) discovered her husband Eric Forrester’s (John McCook) affair with Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis). After splitting with Eric, Quinn reunited with Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor), who dumped Paris at the altar. Although Quinn is moving on with Carter, she hasn’t forgotten about her husband’s betrayal.

According to Soap Hub , The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate Quinn confronts Donna. The Logan sister is on cloud nine with Donna back with her Honey Bear and working at Forrester Creations. However, her talk with Quinn bursts her bubble.

Quinn’s had a long-running feud with the Logans, which might reignite thanks to Donna and Eric. After years of being criticized and pushed around by the sisters , Quinn fights back. She’ll have harsh words for Donna as she reads Eric’s mistress for her hypocrisy.

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ spoilers suggest Taylor Hayes and Deacon Sharpe bond

Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) and Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) have had little interaction. However, this week the two find themselves in each other’s orbits. The week starts with Taylor confronting Deacon about Sheila and asking if he knows her whereabouts.

After assuring Taylor, he’s cut ties with Sheila, Deacon, and the world-renowned psychiatrist call a truce. Taylor expresses her gratitude to Deacon for saving Steffy’s life that night at II Giardino. But that’s not the only encounter the two have.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry , The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that later Taylor and Deacon commiserate over the Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) situation. With Brooke and Ridge reunited, Taylor and Deacon are left in the cold. However, they might not be lonely long when their new friendship blossoms into a romance.

