ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

3 ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers for This Week: July 11, 2022

By Carol Cassada
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 2 days ago

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate it’ll be a week of life-altering shakeups. A lot is happening from John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) trying to escape danger to a new romance blossoming. Here are the top three spoilers for the week of July 11.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HNoGL_0gbuP0xu00
The Bold and the Beautiful star Tanner Novlan I Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ spoilers reveal Sheila Carter’s temper flares as Finn tries to escape

Finn woke up from his miraculous recovery to a nightmare. He came face-to-face with his mother, Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown), the woman responsible for putting him into a coma . As Finn remembers the night of the shooting, panic ensues as he tries to escape. However, with Sheila in charge, that’s easier said than done.

Yet, the doctor is determined to return to his wife, Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). According to Soaps.com , The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal Finn makes another attempt to escape and uses Mike Guthrie (Ken Hanes). Yet, Finn’s latest plot backfires and angers his mother.

RELATED: ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Is Sheila Carter Leaving? Her Crimes Are Piling Up

With Finn’s life in danger, he’ll need help from a hero to escape Sheila’s clutches. That person might be Mike, who becomes concerned with Sheila’s erratic behavior.

Quinn Fuller confronts Donna Logan

It’s been a week since Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer) discovered her husband Eric Forrester’s (John McCook) affair with Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis). After splitting with Eric, Quinn reunited with Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor), who dumped Paris at the altar. Although Quinn is moving on with Carter, she hasn’t forgotten about her husband’s betrayal.

According to Soap Hub , The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate Quinn confronts Donna. The Logan sister is on cloud nine with Donna back with her Honey Bear and working at Forrester Creations. However, her talk with Quinn bursts her bubble.

Quinn’s had a long-running feud with the Logans, which might reignite thanks to Donna and Eric. After years of being criticized and pushed around by the sisters , Quinn fights back. She’ll have harsh words for Donna as she reads Eric’s mistress for her hypocrisy.

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ spoilers suggest Taylor Hayes and Deacon Sharpe bond

Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) and Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) have had little interaction. However, this week the two find themselves in each other’s orbits. The week starts with Taylor confronting Deacon about Sheila and asking if he knows her whereabouts.

After assuring Taylor, he’s cut ties with Sheila, Deacon, and the world-renowned psychiatrist call a truce. Taylor expresses her gratitude to Deacon for saving Steffy’s life that night at II Giardino. But that’s not the only encounter the two have.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry , The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that later Taylor and Deacon commiserate over the Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) situation. With Brooke and Ridge reunited, Taylor and Deacon are left in the cold. However, they might not be lonely long when their new friendship blossoms into a romance.

RELATED: ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Speculation: Taylor’s Broken Heart Cured by Deacon

Read the original article from Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Comments / 8

Charlotte Tackett
2d ago

I'm hoping that Deacon and Taylor fall in love! Wouldn't that make Ridge and Brooke have a cow! 😂😂😂

Reply(1)
20
Sandra Chellino
1d ago

I'm hoping Finn will tell Steffy he's Alive before Shieila does something to them before it's too late but I'm sure Finn will work his Magic Sheila needs to get caught and Prove to the Cops her son is alive

Reply
4
Related
Soaps In Depth

Melissa Ordway Returns to THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS!

Back at it! It’s been a few weeks since THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS star Melissa Ordway (Abby) has been at the soap’s CBS studios. First, the actress was overseas in Monaco on a promotional publicity tour for Y&R, and then she tested positive for COVID-19 upon returning home to the United States. Thankfully, Ordway is all better and has resumed taping her character’s storyline at Y&R!
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful’s ‘Sinn’ Fans Rejoice: First Look at ‘Steffy’ and ‘Finn’ Together Again

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood and Tanner Novlan are in Monte Carlo!. Bold & Beautiful’s Steffy and Finn storyline has been an absolute whirlwind since that shocking episode in which she confronted his birth mother, Sheila, in the alley behind Il Giardino about her role in escorting Brooke off the wagon — she was definitely not reformed as she claimed! The notorious psychopath, unsurprisingly, didn’t take well to being called out — or told that she would never be a part of Finn or Hayes’ lives — and pulled a gun on her daughter-in-law.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rena Sofer
Person
John Mccook
Person
Thorsten Kaye
Person
Sean Kanan
Popculture

Soap Opera Co-Stars Tie the Knot

Daisy Wood-Davis and Luke Jerdy, who starred in the British soap opera Hollyoaks, married in Spain last month. The two got engaged in 2019 and are parents to son Asa, who was born in September 2021. Wood-Davis, 31, played Kim Butterfield on Hollyoaks, while Jerdy, 32, played Jesse Donovan. Wood-Davis...
RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

Is Young & Restless’ Nick Leaving Genoa City?

We didn’t even want to think about the possibility of Joshua Morrow leaving The Young and the Restless. But when spoilers for next week revealed that Nick will be contemplating a change of scenery, we couldn’t help but get worried. Could the actor be leaving the show, and his character, Genoa City?
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Good Morning America' Host Reveals Divorce After 11 Years of Marriage

Rob Marciano and his wife Eryn Marciano are calling quits. After 11 years of marriage, the couple is divorcing. The Good Morning America meteorologist confirmed their separation in a statement to PEOPLE, telling the outlet, "The last couple of years have been very difficult. I didn't want this and tried to save the marriage, but we are sadly divorcing." Marciano added that his "focus now is on my kids," 10-year-old daughter Madelynn and 4-year-old son Mason.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soaps Com
Soaps In Depth

What Happened to Julie on DAYS OF OUR LIVES

The character of Julie Williams has been on DAYS OF OUR LIVES for decades, so it’s understandable if newer fans aren’t aware of her epic history on the soap! Julie Olson was introduced back in 1965 when the soap debuted, with Charla Doherty playing the teen. The role was recast twice with Catherine Dunn and Catherine Ferrar before Susan Seaforth Hayes took over in 1968. Over the decades, the actress has been nominated five times for Daytime Emmy Awards, and received the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2018. Hayes also celebrated her 50th anniversary with DAYS in December of 2018. And even when things are at their darkest, Julie always seems to find a way to pull through!
SALEM, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
SheKnows

As Finn Plots His Escape From Doting Mom Sheila, Taylor and Deacon Bond (Cue Ridge’s Head Exploding in 3, 2… )

Brooke and Ridge bask in their happiness, with her declaring that everybody’s happy that he’s back where he belongs. (Something tells us Taylor, Steffy and Thomas aren’t ready to celebrate that occasion, but… ) Ridge says that his conversation with Taylor was necessary and that she understands why he needs to be there, protecting Brooke. She swears that she is not taking him for granted, adding that she knows he’s still worried about Taylor.
TV & VIDEOS
SheKnows

Wait, What? Days of Our Lives’ Judi Evans and Wally Kurth Are Married… for Real?

It’s a good thing the co-stars get along so swimmingly!. In a recent video interview, longtime Days of Our Lives castmates Judi Evans and Wally Kurth talked about everything from her first friend on the set to the requirements for his hiring. (Believe it or not, the show wanted him to lose five pounds and get a Jack Wagner haircut!) Bonnie and Justin’s portrayers also got very candid about their love for one another.
RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

Is Ashland Leaving Young & Restless?! Plus, What’s Next For Adam

Another week, another installment of Young & Restless’ weird obsession with jobs. Tessa faces the prospect of losing her career, Nick wants back in at Newman Enterprises, Elena is joining Chancellor-Winters, Kyle hired Diane, and Chelsea and Chloe are “breaking up” so they can take on new positions.
TV SERIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

139K+
Followers
108K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy