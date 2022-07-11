ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Report: Maple Leafs will not Tender Qualifying Offer to Ondrej Kase, set to Become Free Agent

By Inside The Maple Leafs Staff
Inside The Maple Leafs
Inside The Maple Leafs
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gMbFg_0gbuOyrk00

The Toronto Maple Leafs are letting forward Ondrej Kase become an unrestricted free agent after not tendering the forward a qualifying offer.

For the second consecutive season, Czech forward Ondrej Kase will hit the open market.

The Toronto Maple Leafs are not tendering the 26-year-old forward a qualifying offer, according to Frank Seravalli of DailyFaceoff.com. Kase is free to sign with any NHL club when the free agency window opens up on July 13.

Kase was a productive forward for the Maple Leafs last season. He scored 14 goals and had 27 points in 50 games, but missed 32 games due to various injuries, including a concussion.

The Maple Leafs signed Kase last season to a one-year, $1.25 million contract after the Boston Bruins decided not to tender the forward a qualifying offer to retain his rights. Dealing with concussion issues for much of his career, that continues to be a concern for any club trying to sign the speedy forward.

In Toronto’s case, Kase has arbitration rights if he were to remain a restricted free agent. Under section 10.2 of the collective bargaining agreement, no NHL club can walk away from an arbitration award of under $4,538,958. There’s a strong case to be made  for a substantial raise for Kase given his offensive output that the Leafs may not have salary cap room to commit to. Especially, for a player who has serious injury concerns.

The club has yet to confirm any of the moves. All qualifying offers must be tendered by Monday, July 11 at 5 p.m. ET.

The Maple Leafs have approximately $10.2 million in salary cap space, according to CapFriendly.com and still need to sign a starting goaltender, perhaps a backup goaltender and commit to other players.

On Friday, Leafs GM Kyle Dubas indicated that he intended to qualify forward Pierre Engvall, who earned $1.25 million last season.

Seravalli expects the Leafs will indeed tender a qualifying offer to the forward.

Engvall had 15 goals and 35 points in 78 games with the Maple Leafs last season. He became a dependable third-line forward for the club and will likely command some sort of raise.

Defenseman Rasmus Sandin is also expected to be tendered a qualifying offer. That decision was never in doubt as the 22-year-old is coming off his entry-level contract. Sandin had five goals and 16 points in 51 games last season. The Swede doesn’t have arbitration rights, which allowed the the Maple Leafs to have more control over the process.

However, Sandin can still sign an offer sheet with other clubs as a restricted free agent.

“If there’s going to be an offer sheet, the sooner the better so we can move on,” Dubas said in his availability with reporters on Thursday.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Dubas
Person
Rasmus Sandin
Person
Frank Seravalli
The Hockey Writers

Carolina Hurricanes Sign Ondrej Kase to 1-Year Contract

It was a busy day of comings and goings for the Carolina Hurricanes, but Wednesday night, they agreed to a one-year, $1.5 million contract with forward Ondrej Kase. Kase has been hampered with injuries and concussions over the last couple of seasons, but when healthy, he’s proven that he can be a consistent scorer in the NHL.
RALEIGH, NC
Yardbarker

New York Rangers trade Patrik Nemeth, sign goalie Louis Domingue

The New York Rangers were able to trade defenseman Patrik Nemeth and his entire cap hit off the books to the Arizona Coyotes. After opting not to buy Nemeth out on Tuesday, the Rangers were able to shed his entire $2.5 million cap hit for two seasons but at a cost. GM Chris Drury has to add a second round pick in 2025, plus a conditional pick that will either be a second round pick in 2024 or 2026.
GLENDALE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tender Qualifying Offer#Czech#The Maple Leafs#The Boston Bruins
theScore

Penguins sign Rakell to 6-year extension with $5M AAV

The Pittsburgh Penguins re-signed forward Rickard Rakell to a six-year extension with an average annual value of $5 million, the team announced Monday. Rakell could have become an unrestricted free agent on July 13 after playing out the final season of a six-year deal worth $22.8 million. "Rickard proved that...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports

Capitals sign backup goalie Charlie Lindgren to three-year deal

After moving on from both Vitek Vanecek and Ilya Samsonov, the Capitals’ have a new tandem between the pipes to roll with. The Capitals made their second move in net Wednesday and signed Charlie Lindgren to a three-year, $3.3 million deal as the team filled its needs in net for the summer.
WASHINGTON, DC
NHL

Coyotes Acquire Nemeth & Two Draft Picks from Rangers for Emberson

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today that the Coyotes have acquired defenseman Patrik Nemeth, a 2025 second-round draft pick and a conditional 2026 second-round draft pick from the New York Rangers in exchange for defenseman Ty Emberson. The 30-year-old Nemeth tallied 2-5-7 with 28 penalty...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NHL

Coyotes Sign Dauphin to One-Year Contract

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today that the Coyotes have signed forward Laurent Dauphin to a one-year, two-way contract. As per club policy, terms of the contract were not disclosed. The 27-year-old Dauphin recorded 4-8-12 with 25 penalty minutes (PIM) in 38 games with the...
NHL
Inside The Maple Leafs

Inside The Maple Leafs

Buffalo, NY
6
Followers
12
Post
663
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheMapleLeafs brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Toronto Maple Leafs.

 https://www.si.com/nhl/maple-leafs

Comments / 0

Community Policy