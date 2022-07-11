ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winona, MN

COVID-19 walk-in vaccinations for ages 6 months through 4 years

winonahealth.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWinona Health offers COVID-19 vaccination for children 6 months through 4 years. COVID-19 vaccinations are provided on a walk-in basis Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Winona...

www.winonahealth.org

winonahealth.org

Lisa Burkhalter, CNP, joins Winona Health Occupational Health

Lisa Burkhalter, CNP, recently joined the caregivers in Winona Health’s Occupational Health Clinic to serve area employers and their employees. Burkhalter’s experience includes 30 years of nursing, the last 18 of which have been caring for patients in Winona Health’s Intensive Care Unit. “I loved being an ICU nurse for so many years and I have so much respect and appreciation for nurses. I liked that kind of work and the providers are wonderful,” said Burkhalter. “Although I’ll miss working with that team, I felt it was time for a change.”
WINONA, MN
winonahealth.org

New program for people age 10 through 64

Winona Health, in collaboration with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota, is piloting Healthy Weight for Life, a free program for Blue Plus members. Healthy Weight for Life is for people ages 10 through 64 who meet specific criteria, including having a diagnosis of obesity or a body mass index (BMI) of 30 or higher. The program consists of 22 visits (30 minutes each) with a dietitian over 12 months. Healthy Weight for Life teaches people to improve their eating and lifestyle habits.
WINONA, MN
winonahealth.org

Lisa Burkhalter, CNP

WINONA, MN
winonahealth.org

Main Street Clinic now accepting insurance!

Winona Health’s Main Street Clinic, which opened in June of 2020 as a lower-cost, cash-only healthcare option, now accepts insurance. Customers still can choose to pay cash but now have the option for staff to bill insurance while paying just their co-pay if required by their insurance provider. Main...
WINONA, MN
