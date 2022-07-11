COVID-19 walk-in vaccinations for ages 6 months through 4 years

Lisa Burkhalter, CNP, recently joined the caregivers in Winona Health’s Occupational Health Clinic to serve area employers and their employees. Burkhalter’s experience includes 30 years of nursing, the last 18 of which have been caring for patients in Winona Health’s Intensive Care Unit. “I loved being an ICU nurse for so many years and I have so much respect and appreciation for nurses. I liked that kind of work and the providers are wonderful,” said Burkhalter. “Although I’ll miss working with that team, I felt it was time for a change.”

WINONA, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO