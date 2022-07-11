ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One-year contract extension for Michael Pezzetta

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONTREAL -- Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes announced on Monday that the team has agreed to terms with forward Michael Pezzetta on a one-year, one-way contract extension that will see him earn $750,000. Pezzetta played 51 games with the Canadiens in 2021-22, registering 11 points (5 goals, 6...

