One-year contract extension for Michael Pezzetta

Kasper, 18, was selected by the Red Wings in the first round (eighth overall) of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, held at Bell Centre in Montreal on July 7-8, and is currently participating at Detroit's Development Camp from July 10-14 at the BELFOR Training Center inside Little Caesars Arena. The 6-foot-1, 183-pound center spent the majority of the 2021-22 season playing for Rögle BK in the Swedish Hockey League, tallying 11 points (7-4-11) and 17 penalty minutes in 46 games. His 11 regular-season points were the most of any under-18 skater in Sweden's top professional league. Kasper also recorded six points (3-3-6), a plus-four rating and nine penalty minutes in 13 postseason contests as Rögle reached the SHL Semifinals, falling to eventual champion Färjestad in six games. He helped Rögle clinch its first-ever Champions Hockey League title, notching six points (2-4-6) in 12 appearances during the competition. Additionally, Kasper racked up 13 points (6-7-13) and 10 penalty minutes in 12 games for Rögle's under-20 squad, along with a goal and two assists in one playoff game with the team.

