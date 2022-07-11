Gas prices: Phoenix station selling fuel for $3.99 per gallon

MOVE IN SPECIAL! Newly Remodeled 2 Bedroom 1 Bath in Central Phoenix! - Move in special!! - $100 1st month's rent for a June move in!. Modern gray and white color scheme used in this home in a wonderful location on a quite residential street! Exterior of this property was just redone with new landscaping, enhancements on the patios and paint. Great use of space, the kitchen was redone with stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinets, tile floors throughout for easy care, updated bathroom and two bedrooms. One parking stop in the back of the complex for each unit. If you love the charm of an established neighborhood near all of the great dining and entertainment in Phoenix, this is the home for you! Call Western Vistas today to schedule a showing (623) 877-9400.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO