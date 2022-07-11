Gas prices: Phoenix station selling fuel for $3.99 per gallon

High Street, the 330KSF office, dining, retail and residential mixed-use development adjacent to City North and near Desert Ridge Marketplace, is planning a major expansion. Officials with ScanlanKemperBard, one of High Street’s owners, have said plans for the five-acre expansion site west of the existing center include a 140-room hotel, an office building of between 145KSF-160KSF and a parking structure. They say Marriott would like to put a limited-service hotel on the space to augment the nearby J.W. Marriott Desert Ridge. Officials add four or five companies have expressed interest in the new office building.
