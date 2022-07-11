ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

MS seafood processors are eligible for COVID relief money. Here’s how to apply

By Gautama Mehta
Biloxi Sun Herald
Biloxi Sun Herald
 2 days ago

Mississippi seafood processors have until August 16 to apply for federal COVID relief funds through the Department of Marine Resources.

The state’s seafood processing industry was granted $1.6 million, awarded through the USDA’s Seafood Processors Pandemic Response and Safety Block Grant Program, in February .

The funds are intended to “assist in defraying the expenses of preparing for, preventing exposure to and responding to the COVID-19 pandemic for seafood processing facilities and processing vessels,” according to a DMR press release .

To qualify for funding, applicants must live in Mississippi and must have possessed a valid seafood processor license at some point in the last three years.

Potential COVID-related costs the funds can be used to recoup include expenses associated with workplace safety measures, the shift to an online sales model, and the provision of vaccinations and testing.

To apply for the funding, visit dmr.ms.gov/SPRS and submit an application online.

Comments / 0

Related
wessonnews.com

Low Income Energy Assistance for Mississippi Families

With the rising summer temperatures come rising energy bills. Don’t let the summer heat get you beat Mississippi; get the help you need with LIHEAP. The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) provides financial assistance to eligible households for managing costs associated with:. Home energy bills. Energy crisis. Purchase,...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WAPT

Entergy Mississippi customers can begin signing up for $80 refund Aug. 1

JACKSON, Miss. — Beginning Aug. 1, Entergy Mississippi customers can sign up for an $80 credit, or an $80 refund check. A settlement of nearly $300 million between Entergy and the Mississippi Public Service Commission led to a break on customer bills. The settlement agreement ends Mississippi’s part in multi-state rate proceedings before the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission involving the customer rate impacts of Grand Gulf Nuclear Station.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Entergy MS customers can sign up for $80 refund check

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Entergy Mississippi customers can begin signing up to receive a one-time $80 check from the state’s largest electric utility starting August 1. The refund will be available for all 421,000 Entergy Mississippi customers. Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley said the refund is a result of Public Service Commission action last month in the […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Coronavirus
Local
Mississippi Business
City
Money, MS
State
Mississippi State
Mississippi State
Mississippi Industry
Local
Mississippi Health
WLBT

Tyson Foods creates more jobs with $90 million Mississippi investment

FOREST, Miss. (WLBT) - Tyson Foods announced a $90 million expansion to the processing plant in Forest on Tuesday, July 12. The investment will create over 320 jobs, making it the largest capital investment in Scott County. It also increases production capacity for its food service clients. “We’re excited about...
FOREST, MS
Biloxi Sun Herald

Many states used surpluses to give taxpayers rebates. Not Mississippi.

Multiple states, ranging from true blue California to deep red South Carolina, are using their sizable growth in revenue collections to return money directly to the taxpayers this year. Like most other states, Mississippi is experiencing sizable, even unprecedented revenue growth. But the Mississippi Legislature and Gov. Tate Reeves opted...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Sprs
WTOK-TV

Senior nutrition programs address food insecurity for aging Mississippians

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - As food prices continue to increase, Mississippians over 60 years old can connect to services that provide socialization, nutrition and contribute to the overall health and well-being of older individuals. The Mississippi Department of Human Services Senior Nutrition Program aims to reduce older Mississippians’ hunger,...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Antelope Valley Press

Labor shortage provides opportunity for ex-cons

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — When Antonio McGowan left the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman after serving 17 years, he was free for the first time since he was 15. But as an adult finally out from behind bars, he immediately found himself confined to menial labor. McGowan needed stable...
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WJTV 12

Virtual job fair held for Mississippi veterans

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – MilitaryX hosted a virtual job fair for veterans in the City of Jackson on Monday, July 11. Leaders of the MilitaryX said they are helping those individuals who served as a veteran to seek employment immediately. MilitaryX wants to provide more valuable resources to those individuals that have fought for the […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Zippia’s best companies to work for in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – What makes a company the best to work for? According to Zippia, it depends on salary, company financial health and employee diversity. So, who makes the cut in Mississippi? Zippia ranked 100 companies headquartered in Mississippi. Here’s Zippia’s top ten best companies to work for.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Five charter schools move to final stage of application process

Five new charter schools could open across the state as early as next year if the state approves their applications later this fall.  On Monday, the Charter School Authorizer Board voted to advance the proposed schools, and voted against the remaining five that did not meet a majority of the required application criteria.  This round […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Biloxi Sun Herald

Harrison County collision ‘without warning’ leads to lawsuit against trucking company

Three Louisiana residents are suing a trucking company and their driver for injuries sustained during a collision in Harrison County. The residents claim they were driving on Interstate 10 in March when the front on their vehicle was “suddenly and without warning” hit by the trailer of a truck owned by Melton Truck Lines, based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
Biloxi Sun Herald

Biloxi Sun Herald

Biloxi, MS
2K+
Followers
148
Post
499K+
Views
ABOUT

As recognized with the 2006 Pulitzer Gold Medal for Public Service for its coverage of Hurricane Katrina, the Sun Herald is dedicated to telling the stories of the diverse communities comprising the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The area is known for its seafood, shipbuilding and tourism. The Mississippi Coast is home to 12 major casino resort properties, Keesler Air Force Base, the electronic and cyber warfare training center of the U.S. Air Force and the headquarters of the famed “HurricaneHunters;” the US Naval Construction Battalion Center, home to the Altantic Seabees; and NASA’s John C. Stennis Space Center.

 https://www.sunherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy