All drivers and their passengers in the following accidents were using seat belts and/or child safety equipment unless otherwise noted. While grading the roadway on West 383rd Street near Harmony Road at 10:41 a.m. June 10 for Miami County Road and Bridge, John Waln, 63, of Osawatomie started driving the 2012 Caterpiller motor grader backwards and struck a 2018 Ford F-150 driven by Rita Miller, 74, of Fontana. Waln said he did not see the F-150 and didn’t realize he had struck it until the pickup went into the ditch on the south side of the roadway, according to a sheriff’s report. Miller said she was stopped behind the grader and then tried to put the pickup in reverse when she saw it start to back up but was unable to do so before being struck. No injuries were reported.

MIAMI COUNTY, KS ・ 20 HOURS AGO