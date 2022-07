SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Salisbury claimed the top spot in the 2022 “Healthiest Employer” competition among Charlotte area businesses, according to the Charlotte Business Journal. Salisbury has made the list for the past three years in the 100 to 499-employee category. This year was the first time the municipality came in at number one.

