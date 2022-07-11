An iconic Yosemite sequoia grove is under threat by fire. Here's what it looks like.

The fire quickly spread amid hot and dry weather conditions and grew to 2,000 acres on Sunday, up from 466 acres recorded on Friday, according to the National Wildfire Coordinating Group. Nearby communities were forced to evacuate their homes and campsites Friday night.
Over 500 mature giant sequoias are located in the southern portion of Yosemite at the the Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias, which is the largest sequoia grove in Yosemite and includes the 3,000-year-old Grizzly Giant.
The fire was first reported in the Mariposa Grove on Thursday.
VIDEO: Watch as this group of adults lead themselves – and their children – directly into a Yellowstone National Park bison herd. When it comes to Yellowstone’s ballooning tourist/wildlife problem, things will have to get worse before they get better. As visitors continue to approach bison, more and more dangerous incidents are occurring.
Summer is the perfect time to get outside and explore the great outdoors as the United States is home to some of the most spectacular and scenic places on Earth. The National Park System encompasses 423 individually designated sites that span more than 84 million acres in all 50 states and multiple U.S. territories and hosts more than approximately 318 million visitors each year.
LAS VEGAS - They appeared to be just a couple of special-education teachers, freed up by Flag Day, out for a morning of bass fishing on Lake Mead. Matt Blanchard and Shawn Rosen had settled into their 18-foot motorboat, put beers on ice and waited their turn at the last functioning boat launch on this rapidly disappearing body of water. It wasn't until the old Bayliner was chugging away that Rosen mentioned an ulterior motive for their mid-June excursion.
A view of the Washburn Fire, on Friday, July 8, 2022, currently burning in Yosemite's Mariposa Grove, an area that is well-known as the largest grove of giant Redwoods in the park. (Yosemite Fire & Aviation)
The homeless people in Los Angeles were removed from their camps last week to clear roads and make space for the arrival of the World Leaders for the Summit of the Americas. A picture depicting homelessness in Los Angeles, California.Frederic J Brown / AFP.
I’ll never forget sitting in class in elementary school, when our teacher began teaching us about the insane looking creatures that live in the deep sea. Seriously, some of these things look like creatures you’d find in a horror film, and it’s hard to believe that they actually exist hundreds to thousands of feet below sea level.
According to the USGS, a cluster of earthquakes was registered early Wednesday off the Oregon coast around 300 miles west of Newport but caused no damage. Geographical Survey. Within five hours, the agency reported nine earthquakes, three of which were barely minutes apart. At 2:54 a.m., the first earthquake was felt. The magnitude was 3.8. Eight more had struck by 7:01 a.m.
A woman in North Lake Tahoe, California was attacked in her home by a black bear on June 16, and the Placer County Sheriff’s Department is urging residents to be aware of their surroundings. In short, “be bear aware.”. In a Facebook post, the department explained the situation;...
As summertime comes around in the American southwest, drought conditions are skyrocketing yet again. Even the plants and animals who are native to these hot, dry climates are starting to struggle, especially in areas densely populated by people. Some brave critters, like the squirrel in @ketobabe85's TikTok video from the...
Taos PuebloPhoto by Elisa.rolle; Wikimedia Commons; CC-BY-SA-3.0 The Taos Pueblo is a community of adobe brick houses that were built 1000 years ago by the Taos people. It is currently home to a few hundred residents.
The San Francisco-area city of Berkeley collected 75 tons of trash and hazardous waste from homeless encampments between September 2021 and March 2022. The problem is so egregious that city officials discussed the cleanup and ways to handle the crisis in their latest budget proposal. Homelessness worsened during 2021 following more than a year of lockdowns by Gov. Gavin Newsom, the report said.
The sun began to set but the temperature hovered around 106 degrees. I was there to document one of the latest objects to emerge from Lake Mead, the largest reservoir in the United States, serving the needs of some 20 million people in the Desert Southwest. In recent weeks, lots...
Comments / 0