Elberton, GA

Fact check: Image of red stains on Georgia Guidestones is years old, not tied to recent bombing

By BrieAnna J. Frank, USA TODAY
 2 days ago

The claim: Image may show blood sacrifice on Georgia Guidestones before they were destroyed by "the rod of God.'

The Georgia Guidestones – a massive granite monument located near the South Carolina state line that has been dubbed "America's Stonehenge" – was damaged in a recent bombing and later destroyed by authorities out of safety concerns.

But some on social media are suggesting the destruction of the controversial monument was not necessarily the result of the bombing.

One post included an image of the Guidestones stained with blood and suggested the monument was destroyed by an act of God soon after a blood ritual took place there.

“Blood sacrifice on top of the Geotgia Guide Stones (sic) before they were smashed by the rod of God?” reads a July 6 Facebook post that was shared more than 100 times in less than a day.

But the image dates back several years and is not connected to the monument's recent destruction. Local authorities said "unknown individuals detonated an explosive device" at the site on July 6 and that the monument had to be "completely demolished" hours later because of safety concerns.

USA TODAY reached out to the user who shared the claim for comment.

Image seen in 2015 YouTube video

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ySccd_0gbuJuVt00
Law enforcement officials walk around the damaged Georgia Guidestones monument near Elberton, Georgia, on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said the monument, which some Christians regard as satanic, was damaged by an explosion before dawn. Rose Scoggins, AP

The image in the post dates back to March 2015. That month, YouTuber Praveen Mohan posted a video with footage of “crazy stains” he claimed to have taken while flying a drone above the monument.

Several days after Mohan's video appeared on YouTube, an image of the "stains" from the video was used in a post on All News Pipeline , a website that pushes conspiracy theories. The site claimed the blood was evidence of potential "blood sacrifices" at the site.

A "large portion" of the monument was damaged after an explosive device was detonated early in the morning of July 6, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said . The entire structure was subsequently demolished amid safety concerns, the agency said.

Surveillance video released on July 7 showed a person running to and from the monument around the time of the explosion, WSB-TV in Atlanta reported.

More: Georgia Guidestones 'completely demolished' after explosion left monument damaged

The monument attracted conspiracy theories since it was constructed in 1980. It featured 19-foot-high granite panels with a 10-part message in eight different languages, including a call for a global population of 500 million people or fewer, according to The Hill .

Earlier this year, a Republican gubernatorial candidate, Kandiss Taylor, referred to the monument as “satanic” and pledged to have it demolished if she were elected. The monument, and Taylor’s condemnation of it, was featured on Last Week Tonight with John Oliver in late May.

Our rating: False

Based on our research, we rate FALSE the claim that an image may show a blood sacrifice occurred on the Georgia Guidestones before they were destroyed by "the rod of God.'' The image in the post dates back several years, and law enforcement said the monument was destroyed by authorities for public safety after an explosive device planted at the monument damaged the site.

Our fact-check sources:

