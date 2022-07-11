Amarillo police officer hit by car on 3rd and McMasters

ODESSA- The three people killed in a major crash Sunday just outside Odessa have been identified. On July 10, 2022, a two-vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of Highway 302 and FM 1936. A Ford F-350 was heading north on FM 1936 and a Chevy Malibu was driving west on Highway 302. The driver of the F-350 did not yield and the Malibu hit the F-350. The Department of Public Safety has identified the three occupants of the Malibu that were killed in the crash. Keethan James Gould of Farmington, 40, New Mexico Angel DeLeon, 27, of Big Lake, Texas David Saenz-Cera, 35, of Dumas, Texas…

ODESSA, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO