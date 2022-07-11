ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

Trenton Woman, 46, Reported Missing: Police

By Valerie Musson
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HT94K_0gbuJhHg00
Stephanie Cuffee Photo Credit: Trenton Police Department via Facebook

Authorities are seeking the public’s help locating a 46-year-old Trenton woman reported missing.

Stephanie Cuffee, of West Trenton, was last seen wearing a tan wig, a white shirt, black leggings, and black and white Converse sneakers, police said in a release on Monday, July 11.

She was also carrying a reusable Walmart tote bag.

Cuffee is known to make frequent trips to the area around the Trenton Train Station, police said.

Anyone with information about Cuffee’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Trenton Police tip line at 609-989-4000.

