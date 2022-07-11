ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodbridge, VA

VA Woman Who Shot Victim In 2020 Domestic Dispute Arrested For Similar Offense: Police

By AJ Goldbloom
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago

A 31-year-old woman from Woodbridge charged with shooting someone in 2020 has been arrested for a similar offense, authorities said.

Yessica Asencio was fighting with a 36-year-old man in her home in the 14700 block of Tamarack Place on July 9 when she hit him and stabbed him with a small metal object, Prince William County Police said.

When the victim tried to escape and call police, Asencio threw his phone across the room and grabbed his throat from behind, police reported. He was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries, authorities said.

Police obtained a warrant and charged Asencio with malicious wounding, domestic assault and battery, and other related offenses. She is in custody with no available bond information and a pending court date.

Asencio was arrested in 2020 for another domestic dispute with a man in her home, according to Insidenova.com. She allegedly hit the victim in the head with a hammer and shot him in the upper body.

