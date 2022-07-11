ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vehicle belonging to missing University of Mississippi student found

By Kaitlin Howell
 2 days ago

OXFORD, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Oxford police announced the vehicle of a missing University of Mississippi student was located on Monday, July 11.

According to investigators, the vehicle belonging to Jimmie Lee, who also goes by Jay Lee, was located at a local towing company after it was removed from the Molly Barr Trails apartment complex on Friday, July 8.

Man accused of breaking Monroe County deputy’s hand during arrest

Lee was last seen leaving Campus Walk Apartments at 5:58 a.m. on July 8 wearing a silver robe or housecoat, gold cap, and gray slippers.

Police believe Lee may have been visiting someone at Molly Barr Trails before he disappeared.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the University of Mississippi Police Department at (662)-915-7234 or (662)-915-4911.

WREG

Mother mourns 4-year-old fatally shot in Germantown

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — A four-year-old child found a gun and pulled the trigger. Now his mother has a strong message to other parents, as she mourns his sudden death: Put the guns up. Tre Anderson was mesmerized with Spiderman. He begged his mom to let him sleep in his face paint and costume. “He called […]
GERMANTOWN, TN
