Vehicle belonging to missing University of Mississippi student found

OXFORD, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Oxford police announced the vehicle of a missing University of Mississippi student was located on Monday, July 11.

According to investigators, the vehicle belonging to Jimmie Lee, who also goes by Jay Lee, was located at a local towing company after it was removed from the Molly Barr Trails apartment complex on Friday, July 8.

Lee was last seen leaving Campus Walk Apartments at 5:58 a.m. on July 8 wearing a silver robe or housecoat, gold cap, and gray slippers.

Police believe Lee may have been visiting someone at Molly Barr Trails before he disappeared.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the University of Mississippi Police Department at (662)-915-7234 or (662)-915-4911.

