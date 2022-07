Celebrity Chef Andrew Zimmern is known for eating crazy food all over the world, but when he is home in Minnesota at the State Fair he considers himself a traditionalist:. Every year there’s a list of new food booths, serving every type of novelty deep-fried and on-a-stick creations, but when it comes down to it, half of the food sales comes from top 10 classic items. I am a traditionalist when it comes to state fair foods, so I don’t stray too far from the cheese curds and footlong hot dogs.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO