ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Santa Barbara's interim police chief stepping down

By KSBY Staff
KSBY News
KSBY News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k3FmE_0gbuJALp00

Santa Barbara’s interim police chief is stepping down.

The police department says Barney Melekian has helped guide the department through various COVID-19 masking and vaccination issues since being appointed in March of last year. He has also helped with the development of the police oversight ordinance and staff and budgetary challenges for the department.

His last day with the department will be Friday, July 15.

“It has been my privilege to serve the city of Santa Barbara and the men and women of the police department who work tirelessly to keep the city safe.” Melekian said in a press release. “I am truly honored to have been allowed to close out my law enforcement career as Santa Barbara’s Police Chief. I am very grateful to Paul Casey, Rebecca Bjork, and the City of Santa Barbara for allowing me to serve the community in this fashion.”

“I have been honored to work with one of the leading experts in modern policing. We will miss Barney, and he leaves knowing he has moved our local team even closer to being a model for other communities,” said Santa Barbara City Administrator Rebecca Bjork.

Melekian’s career includes 23 years with the Santa Monica Police Department where he was awarded the Medal of Valor and the Medal of Courage. He also spent 13 years in Pasadena where he served at times as police chief, acting fire chief and acting city manager.

Last September, Melekian, an Army veteran, was awarded the prestigious Police Executive Research Forum’s Leadership Award, which acknowledges a career of contributions to American Law Enforcement.

The City says Melekian “has been a mentor and role model to numerous law enforcement professionals. The exceptional leadership and guidance that he has displayed as Chief has been truly appreciated by the men and women of the Santa Barbara Police Department. Chief Melekian brought stability during a difficult and challenging time and his leadership has made an impact that will be felt for years to come,” adding that that Melekian and his wife will continue to be part of the Santa Barbara community.

The police department expects to make an announcement in the coming weeks about a permanent chief.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Santa Barbara Edhat

Probation Chief Honors Staff and Officers for Probation Week

[On Tuesday], Chief Probation Officer Tanja Heitman announced this year’s annual Pretrial, Probation and Parole Supervision Week will be recognized July 17 – July 23, 2022 to honor community supervision professionals who work to keep communities safe and support the rehabilitative process for justice-involved individuals under their supervision and care. The Santa Barbara County Probation Department will be showcasing the work Probation does throughout Santa Barbara County to provide accountability, opportunity and hope for justice-involved individuals -- making a true difference in the lives of people by using evidence-based rehabilitation that helps people achieve long-term success.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Santa Barbara Unified Appoints Two New Directors

The Santa Barbara Unified School District’s Board of Trustees has unanimously approved the appointment of two new district administrators. The district is promoting long-time SBUSD employee Daisy Ochoa to Director of Early Childhood and After School Programs, while also welcoming Denise Alvarado as Executive Director of Curriculum and Instruction.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Barbara, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Pasadena, CA
City
Santa Barbara, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara County’s overdose rate increases, report says

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Santa Barbara County reports an uptick in overdose deaths. The number of overdose deaths in the county reported in the first six months of 2022 is already nearly 70% of the number reported over the entire year in 2021. Data released as part of Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown's 'Project The post Santa Barbara County’s overdose rate increases, report says appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stepping Down#Police Executive Res
Santa Barbara Independent

Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara Announces August Closure￼

The Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara (MCASB), which for the better part of five decades has served as the city’s premier contemporary art-focused venue, announced it is closing August 28. The organization had faced financial strain for a number of years now, said Board President Laura Macker Johnston in a statement, and the COVID pandemic was the final nail in the coffin.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
kclu.org

State bans cancellation of home fire insurance around Santa Barbara County's Alisal wildfire burn zone

Some Central and South Coasts homeowners are getting assurances that at least for now, their wildfire insurance won’t be cancelled. The state issued an order banning insurance companies from cancelling wildfire coverage in areas in, and around Santa Barbara County’s Alisal brush fire burn scar. The October 2021 fire charred more than 17,000 acres of land, and destroyed a dozen homes.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Army
News Channel 3-12

UCSB Chancellor Yang faced hit-and-run allegations, CHP investigation hit dead end

UC Santa Barbara Chancellor Henry Yang faced hit-and-run allegations from a student who alleged that the chancellor was driving the car that hit them, but the California Highway Patrol could not determine what happened and did not recommend any charges. The post UCSB Chancellor Yang faced hit-and-run allegations, CHP investigation hit dead end appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
KSBY News

80K pounds of food distributed to Santa Maria non-profits

Two semi-trucks filled with non-perishable food items made drop-offs at several Santa Maria non-profits on Tuesday. The distribution was donated and coordinated by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Organizers with the church say approximately 80,000 pounds of food was donated. There was a total of 48 pallets...
SANTA MARIA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

One Injured in North County Highway 101 Vehicle Rollover

A motorist is injured following a single-vehicle rollover on Highway 101 just south of Los Alamos Tuesday morning. At 9:33 a.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the northbound lanes and discovered a badly damaged SUV on its side with a single occupant driver trapped inside. It appeared as if...
LOS ALAMOS, CA
News Channel 3-12

Crash closes portion of Storke Road in Goleta

GOLETA, Calif. - A portion of Storke Road was closed Monday evening following a two car crash. The Santa Barbara County Fire Department said northbound Storke was closed between Santa Felicia Drive and Marketplace Drive. The crash happened around 6:15 p.m. in the 300 block of Storke Road, near the...
GOLETA, CA
KSBY News

KSBY News

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Central Coast, California news and weather from KSBY News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy