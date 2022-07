MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The next seven days will see few changes in the overall weather pattern, but what you see at your house will likely change quite a bit from day to day. What do I mean? Well, each afternoon, a solid 40-60% of our area will have rain. In many places, this rain will come in the form of an intense cluster of thunderstorms with thunder, lightning and gusty wind along for the ride. Where it falls, the rain will last 30 minutes to an hour.

