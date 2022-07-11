ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deschutes County, OR

Deschutes County set to add three 911 radio towers, antennas in first phase of 5-year upgrade project

By Bola Gbadebo
KTVZ News Channel 21
KTVZ News Channel 21
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O2Fco_0gbuI9aY00

(Update: Comments from Director of Deschutes County 911 Sara Crosswhite, CDX Wireless, Inc. principal consultant Steve Surwillo)

Enhanced coverage for emergency responders

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County commissioners on Monday approved the first phase of improvements to the 911 radio system, with will add three new radio towers and antennas around the county to improve coverage for police and fire agencies.

“We will enhance our coverage in the Sisters area, the Camp Sherman area and Redmond area, between Bend and Redmond," county 911 Director Sara Crosswhite said.

It's the first on-the-ground stage in a five year enhancement project for the county's law enforcement's 911 radio system, crucial for emergency and police communications.

The general proposed locations for the new antennas are in the west part of the county, between Bend and Redmond and a third at the Sisters-Camp Sherman Fire District station.

As part of the installation at the Camp Sherman location, a 60-foot wooden pole will be added. The other two locations already have existing towers.

“We’re really making no significant structural changes to anything that’s at these sites already," said Steve Surwillo, principal consultant at CDX Wireless, Inc.

The only difference will be the addition of more antennas.

Currently there are five 911 radio sites around the county, along with five interoperability sites in coordination with the state of Oregon.

One contract approved Monday, with L3 Harris, focused on the antenna systems. The total cost for the three new sites is nearly $450,000, including testing and factory-to-field optimization support.

A second document was a statement of work for a second firm, RACOM, which will be the project manager for tower installation and configuration, site testing and coverage analysis, including system optimization. That cost totals nearly $260,000.

Comments / 0

Related
KTVZ News Channel 21

Deschutes County commissioners hear from many urging not to ‘opt out’ on state psilocybin program

Deschutes County commissioners heard at a public hearing Wednesday from several people opposed to sending a ballot measure to voters this fall to "opt out" of psilocybin production in unincorporated areas of the county under a voter-approved program being implemented statewide next year. The post Deschutes County commissioners hear from many urging not to ‘opt out’ on state psilocybin program appeared first on KTVZ.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
kbnd.com

Multi-Agency Highway Speed Patrols Continue

BEND, OR -- Law enforcement from around Deschutes County continue their special highway traffic detail, Wednesday. "Highway 20, Highway 97, Highway 126 up in Redmond, the Parkway, the Bypass up in Redmond, they will all be focusing on reducing speed on those roads. It’s really neat to be able to work together," says Sheila Miller, with Bend Police. "Everybody will stay in their own jurisdiction, but they’re all kind of trying to do the same thing."
BEND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bend, OR
Government
County
Deschutes County, OR
City
Camp Sherman, OR
City
Bend, OR
State
Oregon State
Deschutes County, OR
Government
City
Redmond, OR
Local
Oregon Government
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Bend Fire conducts ‘drowning machine’ rescue training at low-head dam

Bend Fire and Rescue conducted rescue training on Stiet Street low-head dam near Pioneer Park Tuesday. As dams go, these low-head dams are not very big. But they have earned the nickname “drowning machines.” Officials say going over any low head dam in any kind of boat or floatable brings a high potential for drowning. They say the dams should be avoided at all costs.
BEND, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Central Oregon pioneer makes mark as rancher, elected leader

Long time rancher Claude Clifton Dunham also served as a county commissioner. Claude Clifton Dunham was born near Springfield, Oregon on April 29, 1880. His parents were Amos and Eliza Churchill Dunham. The Dunham family moved to old Crook County in 1884, when Claude was 4 years old. His father purchased the George and William Thompson ranch on Hay Creek. William Thompson was prominent in the Prineville Vigilantes. Claude attended his early school years at the Hay Creek School, not far from his parents' ranch.
PRINEVILLE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#911#Antennas#Interoperability#Cdx Wireless Inc
KTVZ News Channel 21

Ride along with a Deschutes County sheriff’s deputy as 6-agency traffic safety enforcement gets underway

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- On Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday mornings this week, all six Central Oregon law enforcement agencies are conducting traffic safety enforcement around the region, as busy summer traffic can bring its share of danger and tragedies. Participating agencies include the Bend, Redmond, Black Butte and Sunriver police...
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
kbnd.com

Hiker Rescued Following Medical Emergency

BEND, OR -- A California man suffered a medical emergency west of Mount Bachelor, prompting a response from Deschutes County Search and Rescue. The 77-year-old was hiking the Mirror Lakes Trail with his family Wednesday when he became too ill to walk back to the trailhead. Just before noon, a...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Bend under bird flu quarantine; Risk to humans low

The Oregon Department of Agriculture has confirmed the fifth detection of avian influenza, or bird flu, in Deschutes County, resulting in a regional quarantine encompassing Bend. For humans, experts say the risk is small. Avian Influenza has led to the deaths of more than 40 million birds across the country...
BEND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KTVZ

Redmond Police Department seeks applicants for fall Citizen Police Academy

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Redmond Police Department announced Wednesday that the 2022 Citizen Police Academy will begin on Sept. 14, running through Nov. 9. Applications are currently being accepted for those interested in participating; class size is limited. The academy is designed to give those living in Redmond an...
REDMOND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

From alien spacecraft to lava, Pilot Butte visitors guess what’s in mysterious bunker at the summit

Most people in Central Oregon have been to or are familiar with Bend's Pilot Butte. But there’s a small mystery waiting at the top, and state Park Manager Joe Wanamaker said people visiting Pilot Butte are starting to ask questions. The post From alien spacecraft to lava, Pilot Butte visitors guess what’s in mysterious bunker at the summit appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ

Camp Fire C. Oregon puts out urgent call for Tumalo Day Camp volunteer counselors

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Tumalo Day Camp, an outdoor youth program, is actively ramping up efforts to recruit volunteer counselors for its third summer session, August 22-26. The camp, which for 33 summers has been offered by Camp Fire Central Oregon at beautiful Tumalo State Park in Tumalo, is unique in that it has always recruited volunteers, as opposed to paid staff.
OREGON STATE
hereisoregon.com

A Texas man keeps Bend Blockbuster and its technology alive

When Blockbuster first opened its doors in October of 1985, David Carrera was first in line. Well, one of the first — customer number 2,027, to be exact. He still has his membership card from the original store in Medallion Center, where he would browse the mammoth selection of VHS and Betamax tapes as a teenager.
BEND, OR
cascadebusnews.com

Escape the Ordinary & Discover Three Creek Lake

(Photo | courtesy of Three Creek Lake) Karinda Boone knew it was a long shot when she submitted her application. She was keenly aware she would be one of many buyers wanting to purchase Three Creek Lake Store and Marina, near Sisters. “I had moved home from Nicaragua where I...
SISTERS, OR
kbnd.com

St. Charles Board & Others React To CEO Departure

BEND, OR -- Another local leader has stepped down in the wake of the pandemic. St. Charles Board Chair Jamie Orlikoff says Joe Sluka is no longer the CEO of the health system. "So, he went on vacation to clear his mind and really reflect. And he came back and said, ‘No, I’m done.’ It was purely his decision, and we respect it," Orlikoff tells KBND News, "I mean, he was our leader for eight years; about double the average tenure of a CEO, had tremendous accomplishments." Sluka made his announcement Tuesday, effective immediately.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend, OR
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Bend, OR from KTVZ News Channel 21, Central Oregon's News Leader.

 https://ktvz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy