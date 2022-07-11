ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenbrier County, WV

Long John Silver’s reopens, goes viral

By Brandon Baker
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Va4SH_0gbuHy7D00

FAIRLEA (WVDN) – You would have to see it to believe it, and many have seen it, so they now believe it as well.

Starting last Wednesday, July 6, Greenbrier County residents most likely have noticed cars lining the side of the road all the way back past the State Fairgrounds.

Was Flo Rida in town early for his fair concert? Nope.

Was Netflix’s Stranger Things’ character Eddie Munson signing autographs while playing his guitar on top of a building? Not even close.

No, it was neither of those, but it was, however, the grand re-opening of Long John Silver’s.

I know, that would have been everyone’s next guess.

A couple of years ago, LJS shut down and was rumored to be closing its doors to the community for good, but it was then decided that the building would stay standing, be remodeled and eventually open back up again.

After these last few days, that looks like one of the smartest decisions made in this town in a long time.

Customers have been reported to wait in the drive-thru line for over two hours. The line has included over 40 cars at one time, all waiting to get their hands on some fish, chicken and hush puppies.

Halley Reed, a customer who happens to have family connections to the general manager, Kayla Morgan, went down to help volunteer on the first day and is not even an employee at the store.

“I went over there to help her (Morgan) on opening day. I completely volunteered and pretty much insisted,” Reed said. “I spent three hours in the line, sitting at the back of it to let people know they weren’t going to be able to serve any additional customers. I probably turned away 60 cars. People are crazy,” Reed said with a laugh.

However, the company did not let her efforts go unnoticed.

“When I got back to the restaurant, they gave me plenty of food to feed my whole family. I was more than happy,” Reed said.

The popularity of the re-opening has been a complete shock to the majority of the county – there are memes posted on social media and statuses and comments all over everything as it has taken town by storm.

Even people from other counties and parts of the state have made the trek to Fairlea for the mayhem of it all.

Debbie Workman of Marlinton said, “even people in Pocahontas County are excited.”

“It’s the Fairlea 500 pit stop,” Lewisburg resident Danny King said.

Another customer, Kelly Hamrick, said, “I went down there on opening day and waited 30 minutes and moved four car lengths.”

Even with all the craziness and endless supply of customers, general manager Morgan knows it’s good for business and good for the community, and she is very thankful for that.

“It is amazing the community has welcomed us with open arms,” Morgan said. “They have been exceptionally understanding and patient.”

The hype will eventually die down, one would think, but as of Sunday, July 10 at 2:40 p.m., there were 16 cars in line which stretched out along the main road, so it is still a hot spot for now.

In any case, the restaurant appears that it will affect the community in a positive way and will always be remembered for its grand re-opening and all the fun that came with it.

The post Long John Silver’s reopens, goes viral appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

Comments / 1

Related
Lootpress

Waterfall Trail: Hidden Beauty in the W.Va Valleys

The state of West Virginia has long been lauded for its beautiful mountains. Viewing a sunset on top of Spruce Knob or Beauty Mountain is a sight never to be forgotten. Flowing in the valleys of the sharp rising peaks of the Mountain State are numerous renowned rivers and streams that have been key components for mills, coal production and electric power over the years.
TRAVEL
WTRF- 7News

Cat rescued from car engine in West Virginia parking garage

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Kanawha County Courthouse staff along with others rescued a cat in the courthouse parking garage in downtown Charleston on Tuesday around 11 a.m. According to a volunteer with PigPig of St. Albans, a local online personality devoted to animal rescue, the cat was hiding in a car engine on the fourth […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Starlite Drive-In announces movie lineup for the weekend

OAK HILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Starlite Drive-In announced Monday the movie lineup for the upcoming weekend. The Oak Hill establishment has generated a significant local buzz since its opening weekend – more on that here – and has been steadily working to grow business since. Monday,...
OAK HILL, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fairlea, WV
City
Marlinton, WV
Greenbrier County, WV
Lifestyle
County
Greenbrier County, WV
City
Lewisburg, WV
WVNS

I-64 reopened in Greenbrier County

UPDATE 7/12/22 9:34 pm: Interstate 64 is reopened in both directions. GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– Interstate 64 is closed in both directions in Greenbrier County. According to West Virginia 511, all the east and westbound lanes are closed at mile marker 172 due to downed power lines across the interstate. Traffic is being detoured through […]
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Pothole repair to close part of I-64 West

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - We have a traffic alert for drivers who use Interstate 64 West in the Nitro-St. Albans area of Kanawha County. From midnight to 4 a.m. Thursday, July 14, the westbound slow lane will be closed just west of the Nitro-St. Albans bridge for a pothole repair, according to the West Virginia Department of Transportation. That is at mile-marker 42.8, just west of Bills Creek.
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Flo Rida
Lootpress

Man seeks to inspire others with ‘feeders’

All over America there are thousands of senior citizens who reside in nursing homes. “These residents largely are alone in the world, with few relatives showing any interest in their lives,” explained Roger Armentrout, a Beckley resident and woodworker. “Many of these residents while away their days, sitting around...
BECKLEY, WV
wchstv.com

Dispatchers say bread truck goes over hillside in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County dispatchers said a bread truck went over a hillside. The incident happened about 12:25 p.m. Tuesday at Martins Branch and Black Jack roads in Sissonville, Metro 911 said. The driver was out of the vehicle, and emergency medical services personnel were at...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wvexplorer.com

Devil's Backbone continues to intrigue Pocahontas County visitors

Early settlers in Pocahontas County called it "The Devil's Backbone" as most believed such an unnatural thing could only be the work of evil. While geologists now understand the forces that created this dramatic arch, the explanation may be even harder to believe than the superstition. When Jacob Marlin and...
POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Green Bank Observatory director reacts to NASA pictures

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — The first images from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope are in and they are breathtaking. The images from the infrared telescope provide the widest, most in-depth look at the entire universe humankind has ever seen. NASA’s photos show galaxies joining together, stars dying and being born, and much more. Dr. Jim […]
GREEN BANK, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Ljs
Metro News

Church fire left community angered

BECKLEY, W.Va. — State Police says a church which was torched in a deliberate act of arson was a storied landmark in Raleigh County. Trooper D.L. Daniels arrested three people connected to the fire which leveled the historic St. Colman Roman Catholic Church in the Shady Spring area.. Charged are Braxton Allan Miller, 18, of Charleston and 19-year-old James Dean Elmore, of Beckley. The third suspect is a juvenile from Beckley. Trooper Daniels said the incident caused a lot of anger in the community.
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Robert C. Byrd reopened after semi accident

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) UPDATE (July 11, 2022 4:18 P.M. – According to Raleigh County Dispatch, Robert C. Byrd Drive has been reopened after a semi-truck accident was resolved. ORIGINAL (July 11, 2022 2:00 P.M.) – Part of Robert. C Byrd Drive Northbound has been closed after a crash involving a semi truck earlier today. According […]
BECKLEY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Meme
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Lootpress

Bobcats: Don’t be fooled by a pussycat appearance

Do not be fooled by its pussycat appearance. The bobcat is quite fierce and is equipped to kill animals as large as deer. Jeremy Woods, 42, of Cool Ridge has taken his share of the tawny creatures during the past few years. He harvested a burly 24-pounder with his 20-gauge shotgun while grouse hunting a few years ago in the area.
COOL RIDGE, WV
WVNS

Oak Hill announces new city manager

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — The city of Oak Hill is pleased to announce their decision for the new City Manager. Damita Johnson will now serve as Oak Hill City Manager, following the retirement of William Hannabass. Johnson has worked for the city of Oak Hill since August of 1998 as the City Clerk-Treasurer. She […]
OAK HILL, WV
WVNS

Raylee Browning family holds vigil on her birthday

Fayetteville, WV — (WVNS)– Raylee Browning would have turned 12 years old on Monday, July 11, 2022. Instead, her family gathered in Fayetteville for a candlelight vigil on Saturday, July 9, 2022, to remember the little girl, who died in 2018. For the first time since 2018, Raylee Browning’s mother, Janice Wriston, of Beckley, decorated […]
FAYETTEVILLE, WV
The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
347K+
Views
ABOUT

West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1852.

 https://wvdn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy