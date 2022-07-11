Edmond Resident Can Make a Smart Choice

PURCELL, Okla. (KOKH) — The Purcell Public Works Authority (PWA) is asking the community of Purcell to stop outside watering due to a water shortage. PWA says this past weekend, two major leaks occurred back-to-back and they are not recovering water levels adequately to serve all their customers. "Although...
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The tiny homes that now line a street off NE 50th in Oklahoma City will help young 12 to 25-year-olds who are aging out of the foster care system and experiencing homelessness. Pivot Inc., a local nonprofit for homeless youth, officially opened the doors to...
Peggy Johnson’s Oklahoma City home is very hospitable to all sorts of animals - from pet chihuahuas in the living room to foster kittens in the office to chickens in the backyard. Johnson said her four Rhode Island Red chickens - Patti Smith, Bonnie Raitt, Janice, and Butterbean -...
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — WinCo announced that it will no longer accept credit cards at its Oklahoma City, Midwest City and Moore locations as of Aug. 1. Company officials posted to social media that they have decided to not accept credit cards because of inflation. “At WinCo, our goal...
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — WinCo announced in a Facebook post that it's no longer taking credit cards as a form of payment at stores in Oklahoma City, Midwest City, and Moore. The policy goes into effect as of August 1. The company said the move was done due to...
UPDATE 12:48 PM CENTRAL: WinCo Director of Corporate Communications Noah Fleisher provided the following statement via email:. "As of Aug. 1, 2022, WinCo will no longer be taking credit cards as a form of payment at our Oklahoma City stores." Could this be the beginning of a new trend?. KOCO...
NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – City leaders in Norman say the community’s water supply has reached critical levels. The City of Norman announced that it will implement mandatory water restrictions for Norman utility customers, effective immediately. As a result, the following rules must be followed:. Outdoor irrigation is limited...
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma County Election Board completed the recount for the District Attorney (DA) District 7 Republican Primary on Wednesday. Out of nearly 58,000 ballots that were recounted by hand by the election board, there were only six changes from the original count. The hand recount...
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — In Norman, the most important thing you could have on a hot summer day is very close to being in short supply. It's why the city is asking residents and businesses to voluntarily conserve water as much as they can. Longtime resident Colton Wilson tells...
MOORE, Okla. (KOKH) — A turnpike in the works has some Oklahomans outraged. Others, though, are excited. Fox 25 is learning more about the controversy surrounding the East-West connector, which is part of the Access Oklahoma project. A crew spoke with Ramona Germany, who lives about a mile from...
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — As of July 13, the City of Norman is implementing water restrictions due to the community reaching critical levels of water supply. The public service announcement comes from the Norman City Manager for Norman Utility customers and will be effective immediately due to the critical levels of water supply to the community.
Learn more about all the progress happening with Convergence and the OKC Innovation District during the next Chamber Forum July 20 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Vast, including the MAPS 4 projects, that will increase opportunities for entrepreneurs. As part of the event, attendees will have the opportunity...
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — There has been a shift in the nature of travel insurance claims in the past several months. There was a heavy COVID-19 focus over the last year, but now there is a variety of problems. "Specifically, due to flight crew issues and other airline related...
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A new report by Quote Wizard finds some of the best drivers in the country are in Oklahoma City. Quote Wizard found Oklahoma City has the fourth-best drivers in the country along with the lowest DUI rate in the nation. “Considering they had the 28th-worst...
People opened their hearts and their wallets to the Oklahoma City bombing victims but 27 years later, a chunk of that money sits in a private trust. Why survivors say they still struggle to access those funds, in Wednesday’s 10pm newscast.
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is conducting a criminal investigation into the Oklahoma Commission of Land Office (CLO), which recently saw the resignation of its head member amid allegations of impropriety. Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater sent a letter to OSBI Director Ricky...
Oklahoma City offers an abundance of choices for a casual night out with friends. With local breweries, chic bars and late-night activities, it is easy to find nightlife that fits your mood. Laughter and Games. Treat your funny bone to the Bricktown Comedy Club, one of Bricktown's most energetic nightlife...
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - The Oklahoma City Public Schools Board of Education has appointed Cary Pirrong to fill the district 3 board seat on Monday. Pirrong will serve the remainder of the district 3 term which ends in February of 2024. Pirrong will take the oath of office at the regular board meeting on July 18th.
