Miami-dade County, FL

Pelotons To Be Guided By Police On Rickenbacker Causeway

By Erica Rodriguez
NewsRadio WFLA
 2 days ago

Another safety measure will be unveiled tomorrow morning to help packs of bicyclists safely share the Rickenbacker Causeway with drivers.

Miami-Dade County Department of Transportation Director Eulois Cleckley says the peloton groups will be guided by Miami-Dade Police on a five-and-a-half-mile loop from the toll plaza and the Calusa Circle on Tuesdays and Sundays for the next two weeks beginning at 5:30 a.m.

If the pilot program works, it could become permanent.

#Rickenbacker Causeway#Peloton#Police#Toll Plaza
