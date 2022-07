(West Des Moines, IA) -- West Des Moines police are investigating an armed robbery. Police say they received reports of the robbery a little before noon Wednesday at the First Class Credit Union at 2501 Westown Parkway. When officers arrived, they were told the suspect had left the scene but had pulled a silver handgun during the robbery and left with an undisclosed amount of money. No one was hurt during the robbery. So far no suspects have been identified.

WEST DES MOINES, IA ・ 8 HOURS AGO