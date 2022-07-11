ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Tragic Death Of James Bond Composer Monty Norman

By Kayla Rivera
 2 days ago
English singer and film composer Monty Norman has died, his family confirmed to BBC. He was 94. "It is with sadness we share the news that Monty Norman died on 11th July 2022 after a short illness," a statement on his website read. According to The Guardian, Norman first started his...

