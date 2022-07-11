The Tragic Death Of James Bond Composer Monty Norman

Julie Andrews is one of the most celebrated actresses of all-time! After early TV roles in the 1950s, she was cast in The Sound of Music and Mary Poppins (which earned her a Best Actress Oscar) during the 60s, which have both been regarded as two of the greatest movie musicals ever made. Julie, 86, has long been considered one of the most iconic stars of all-time and her talent transcends generations. Shes’ been re-introduced to younger fans through appearances in other popular movies like The Princess Diaries, Shrek and the hit series Bridgerton.

