NV Energy seeks input on $100M EV charging expansion plan

NV Energy wants input from Nevadans on a plan that would invest nearly $100 million to expand access to electric vehicle charging stations.

The Economic Recovery Transportation Electrification Plan aims to "rapidly" expand EV charging access from 2022 through 2024, according to NV Energy.

Through the plan, NV Energy says it aims to help drive economic recovery in the state by:

Strategically expanding charging station access - prioritizing placement in historically underserved communities

Increasing access to clean energy job opportunities

Supporting EV driver tourism

In Nevada, the transportation sector accounts for "the greatest percentage of greenhouse gas emissions" statewide, a press release states. Leaders hope improving access to EV charging will encourage more widespread adoption of EVs to help achieve clean air goals, as well.

There are seven major components to the larger ERTEP plan, which NV Energy outlined as follows:

Interstate Corridor Depots Urban Charging Depots Public Agency Charging Transit, School Bus and Transportation Electrification Recreation and Tourism Workforce Development Outreach and Education

Those interested in completing a survey that will be used to inform decisions about transportation electrification in Nevada can do so here.