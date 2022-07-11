ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Reader encourages voters to be 'Ann fans'

Midland Daily News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI've been thinking about the upcoming Republican Primary. We have two people who are running for state representative of Michigan. Although both are good people, we have one who is running because he has a name that has been in politics for a bit now in this area....

