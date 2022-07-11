ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Cape police respond to shooting at Coral Oaks golf course

By Madelyn Werder
 2 days ago
Cape Coral Police responded to a shooting at the Coral Oaks Golf Course Sunday after an employee called saying the driver fired shots.

CCPD arrived at the scene, around 4:20 AM.

The employee told CCPD there was a vehicle parked by hole 18 on the golf course and the driver of the vehicle fired two shots in his direction.

According to the employee, as he was following the vehicle, he saw there was a man chasing after the car. The driver shot at the man twice and went north on NW 28th Ave in a silver Chrysler Pacifica.

The employee told CCPD that the driver of the vehicle was a black male wearing a black hoodie. The passenger of the vehicle was described as a black male with unknown clothing. The second passenger is described as a white male wearing a black T-shirt and jeans.

CCPD says that there are no injuries or arrests at this time.

Cape Coral Forensics collected the evidence at the scene.

