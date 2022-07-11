EMBED <> More Videos Cows beat the heat while roaming neighborhood on Houston's southside

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- When you get hot in the blazing Texas sun... so do the animals!

Neighbors sent ABC13 videos of some unexpected guests seeking relief from the heat on Houston's southside.

According to many witnesses, stray cows were seen wandering the Hall Park Place neighborhood on Sunday.

One neighbor's video showed a group of four cows relaxing in the shade in someone's front yard.

Another neighbor sent ABC13 video from her doorbell camera, where she can be heard trying to shoo the cows away as they lounged in her yard.

"He turned my table over. Go! Go! Go somewhere! Bye!" Rosalind Hobgood said.

You can watch the doorbell camera footage in the video player above.

Neighbors said the cows spent the afternoon eating landscaping and laying under the trees before they wandered off.