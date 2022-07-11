ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police investigate deadly Saturday wreck near Broadway and Richey

By Phil Villarreal
 2 days ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police investigated a deadly wreck on Broadway and Richey Avenue Saturday.

Police say a man died in the crash, which happened just after 11 p.m. that day.

The driver of a white Buick sedan was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle, a Kia Soul, was treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

According to witnesses, the Buick driver tried to turn left onto eastbound Broadway from a shopping center north of the road when it got into a wreck with the Soul, which was headed westbound.

The Buick driver failed to yield at a stop sign. Neither driver was believed to be impaired.

Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9. He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star. He is married and has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

KGUN 9 Tucson News

