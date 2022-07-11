ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency warns of text message scam

By Katharine Finnerty
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 2 days ago
LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency is warning the public of a text message scam.

The agency said that they do not use text messages to correspond with people filing for unemployment benefits.

The suspicious text is from a Texas area code, 210, and says "MICHIGAN DEPARTMENT OF LABOR AND ECONOMIC OPPORTUNITY: Your back payment deposit of $2,800 is now pending on your profile."

The text then asks the person to click on a link, which is a fake link meant for phishing in an attempt to get personal information from the person.

The agency asks that people do not click the link and report the message as junk or spam or delete it.

“Bad actors are constantly using sophisticated methods to try to steal the money you deserve,” said UIA Director Julia Dale. “UIA will not tolerate criminals who try to steal money from hard-working Michiganders. Fighting fraud and providing exemplary customer service are our top priorities. If you suspect anyone of trying to get your personal information or steal your benefits, let us know right away.”

Axios Detroit

More people are leaving Michigan than moving in

Data: Equifax, Moody's Analytics; Map: Kavya Beheraj/Axios✋ More people are leaving Michigan than moving in.Data from Moody's Analytics ranking the net difference of a state's population between January 2021 and February 2022 shows that 169,950 people moved here during that time period while 186,390 moved out.Why it matters: Luring new residents and keeping the ones already here has been a persistent goal of Republican and Democratic leaders.2020 Census results revealed Michigan had the fifth-lowest population growth in the nation over the past decade.That drain cost the state a Congressional district last year.Zoom out: We ranked 10th in overall outbound migration, losing a higher percentage of residents than most of our midwest neighbors including Illinois, Ohio and Indiana.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

LeDuff: Nursing home accuses top Democrat of suspect billing

A Grand Rapids nursing home is accusing a powerful Michigan attorney of “inappropriate and unauthorized” invoicing for services for an elderly, brain-damaged woman over whom she holds power of attorney. Traci Kornak is the treasurer of the Michigan Democratic Party, and her political connections intimidated the nursing home...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WSYM FOX 47

Michigan governor highlights low, no-cost reproductive care options through Title X clinics

LANSING, Mich. — As Michigan continues to deal with uncertainty over abortion care, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan State Department of Health and Human Services highlighted how Michiganders can continue to get other low and no-cost reproductive care at the state’s 92 Title X clinics, a service the department tells me is critically important for better health outcomes.
LANSING, MI
msu.edu

Largest tally of snakebites in Michigan

LANSING — Michigan’s only venomous snake, the eastern massasauga rattlesnake, has been suspected or proven responsible for at least 75 bites reported in the state from 2003 through 2020, according to the most comprehensive tally ever of such incidents. However, “only a handful were actually confirmed bites from...
Detroit News

Run from state police lands N. Michigan man in waist-deep mud

A man in Wexford County who tried to run from state troopers found himself stuck in waist-deep mud, Michigan State Police said. The incident happened Monday around 3 p.m. A trooper from the Cadillac post saw a man walking along a highway that, state police said, he knew to have an arrest warrant.
WEXFORD COUNTY, MI
WSYM FOX 47

WSYM FOX 47

ABOUT

Read the latest Lansing-Jackson, Michigan news and weather from WSYM FOX 47, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox47news.com/

