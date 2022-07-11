Prosecutors want death penalty back on the table in YNW Melly murder trial

Prosecutors are fighting back after a Broward judge told them last week that they cannot seek the death penalty against Jamell Demons, the rapper known professionally as YNW Melly who is accused of gunning down two fellow rappers in 2018.

The dispute with the judge may put the case on hold on the eve of jury selection.

Demons, 23, was initially indicted in 2019 and charged with the murders of Anthony Williams, known as YNW Sakchaser, and Christopher Thomas Jr., known as YNW Juvy, in 2018. Prosecutors filed an official notice of intent to seek the death penalty, which is required by law, shortly afterward.

The Broward State Attorney’s Office earlier this year obtained a new indictment against Demons, this time specifying that Demons committed the crime with the “purpose of benefitting, promoting or furthering the interest of a criminal gang.”

Defense lawyers argued that with the new indictment, prosecutors were again required to file a new notice of intent to seek death. They didn’t. Last Wednesday, Broward Circuit Judge Andrew Siegel agreed with defense lawyers and blocked the state from pursuing the death penalty in the high-profile case.

With jury selection scheduled to begin this week, prosecutors asked the judge to reconsider his ruling and allow them to go ahead with their original plan.

“The superseding indictment did not begin a new case,” wrote prosecutor Kristine Bradley in a motion for rehearing. “This is the same criminal episode.” She noted that neither prosecutors nor defense lawyers were required to retrace any of the original pre-trial legal steps such as speedy trial waivers and discovery.

Jamell Demons, better known as rapper YNW Melly, speaks to his attorney during a hearing before jury selection begins at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on April 19, 2022. Demons, 22, is accused of killing two fellow rappers and conspiring to make it look like a drive-by shooting in October 2018 in Miramar. His co-defendant, Cortlen Henry, is being tried separately and is due back in court this week. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel)

Siegel denied the state’s motion on Monday, and lawyers are scheduled to begin screening jurors Tuesday morning. But prosecutors say they will continue to challenge the ruling. The state Attorney General’s office, which handles prosecutor appeals, is “going to be filing for a writ at this time and requests a stay in the proceedings,” Bradley wrote.

The process of picking a jury is more complicated in a death penalty case. Siegel will have to decide Tuesday how to proceed.

Under the current trial timetable, testimony won’t begin until October.

Demons is accused of gunning down two fellow musicians in Miramar in 2018 and then conspiring to make it look like a drive-by shooting. His co-defendant, Cortlen Henry, is being tried separately and is due back in court later this week.

