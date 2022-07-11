ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Remsen, NY

Remsen man found in Adirondack lake

By Tom Coyne
WETM 18 News
 2 days ago

Police believe he may have been fishing.

TOWN OF WEBB, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Town of Webb Police reports that the body of a man was found in Woodhull Lake Sunday afternoon. The man has been identified as Walter Kaczor, 71, of Remsen.

Town of Webb Police Chief Ronald W. Johnston says that his office was called about 1:30 PM Sunday for a person in the water on Woodhull Lake, about a mile and a half from the lake boat landing. That person turned out to be Mr. Kaczor. He was pronounced deceased by a Herkimer County Coroner.

Mr. Kaczor was well known in the Mohawk Valley for his years in the community as a coach. He had issues with his mobility and had been seen hours earlier fishing off a dock on that lake. Woodhull Lake is located east of Otter Lake and McKeever.

